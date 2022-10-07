ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indiana105.com

Northbound I-65 Off-ramps to Close for Concrete Restoration

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County paving, bridge projects moving forward

The Porter County Commissioners approved more than $2.7 million in paving projects this week. The work will include portions of 12 county roads:. 400 North – 275 East to Augustine Dr. 250 South – 725 West to 600 West. 725 West – 100 South to 350 South.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Government
Valparaiso, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
abc57.com

Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
abc57.com

One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa

WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
abc57.com

Michigan City Fire Department responds to two fires early Sunday morning

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials responded to multiple fires early Sunday morning, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. Firefighters were first dispatched to a structure fire on Ohio Street around 3:30 a.m. While extinguishing this fire, crews were called to a separate structure fire on East Homer Street around...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

249,600 sq. ft. building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. makes history in East Chicago

For the first time in 25 years, East Chicago has a brand-new building. Located at 4400 Homerlee Ave., this 249,600 sq. ft. building sits on 14.5 acres and features 20 expandable exterior docks, 35 trailer parking stalls, and 286 car parking stalls. Its proximity to Chicago, I-90 and I-80/94 expressways, and Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities make it a prime location for any company.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Infrastructure#Roundabout#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Calumet Avenue
WNDU

Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
buildingindiana.com

Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding

In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
INDIANA STATE
rvbusiness.com

WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ

Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
nwi.life

LCEA fosters Silos at Sanders’ Farm Merrillville Development

Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA) rolled back their sleeves and dug deep into helping the Town of Merrillville and Crow Industrial Holdings (CHI) bring the next Class A business park with close to $500 million investment and more than 2 million square feet under roof along Mississippi Street and I-65 fruition.
MERRILLVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy