Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter

As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady

An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday

It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday. Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like it. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite...
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen

Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

