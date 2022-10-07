Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin uses perfect one-liner to describe how bad Bills beat his Steelers
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills pulled their starters in the fourth quarter of a 38-3 blowout win at home on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense and his offense, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, were shut down by the Bills’ no. 1-ranked overall defense.
Referee Jerome Boger fails to understand roughing the passer... again
NFL officials are not very good at differentiating between what is roughing the passer and what is not roughing the passer. Those officials are not helped by the league’s rulebook, which gives the parameters of the penalty, and then tells officials to do this:. When in doubt about a...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter
As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Streaker in Tom Brady Jersey Gets Destroyed By Guy in Green Sweatshirt
VIDEO: Security lights up idiot on the field in Tom Brady jersey.
Antonio Brown Makes Awful Comment About Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady was one of the few people to stick up for Antonio Brown and help him land a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his departure from the National Football League. Brown clearly doesn't feel any type of loyalty to the Bucs quarterback, though. In the wake...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady
An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday
It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday. Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really...
Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired
Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Lions Safety Saivion Smith Taken Off Field in Ambulance After Suffering Leg Injury
VIDEO: Saivion Smith's leg injury.
Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room
LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like it. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite...
Tom Brady offers brief insight into controversial roughing the passer call in key moment of win for Tampa Bay
Tom Brady had a short answer when he was asked about a roughing the passer penalty that went his team’s way against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons DE Grady Jarrett was called for the penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Falcons 21-15 on Sunday. Brady finished the game with...
Steelers Get Huge Injury Update On Defensive Star
Week 5 is an important one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is a big game for the team as they are 1-3 and their season could be hanging in the balance these next few weeks. It is also the first start of Kenny Pickett’s career after he was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen
Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
Mike Tomlin says Steelers open to making more changes amid franchise's worst loss since 1989
Mike Tomlin didn't mince words following the worst loss of his 16-year tenure as the Steelers' head coach. Pittsburgh, a historic underdog entering Sunday's game against the Bills, was down 31-3 at halftime and eventually fell 38-3. The Steelers suffered the franchise's worst defeat since Week 1 of the 1989 season, when they fell to Cleveland 51-0.
