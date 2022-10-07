ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Kanye
Vibe

Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece

Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Puff#Poverty#Jewish
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Us Weekly

Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown

Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky

The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy