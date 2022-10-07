Read full article on original website
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him
Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West’s Yeezy Show
Watch: Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE" Kendall Jenner seemed to have her pal Jaden Smith back after he walked out of Kanye West's controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Following the Oct. 3 show—which saw the "Donda" rapper and...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kanye West calls ex-President Barack Obama a 'BLM office manager' in an interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Best one ever'
"You get a semi-influential Black person to become the face of a white company," Ye told Carlson in explaining the meaning of a "BLM office manager."
Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece
Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie’s Son Burns His Yeezy Slides After Ye Calls His Dad A ‘Nerd Ass’
Lil Boosie’s son showed his support for his father in his social media beef with Kanye West by burning his Yeezys. In the video, Tootie Raww warns Kanye not to disrespect his father. “Don’t speak on Boosie,” Tootie said. “It’s BBQ time.. go get the chicken,” he continued....
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL・
Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown
Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Candace Owens Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Kanye West's friendship with right-wing pundit Candace Owens appears to be still going strong as both of them were spotted together wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts at Ye's recent fashion show. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West put on a last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection in...
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons
Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
