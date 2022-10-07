Virginia has awarded a contract to software firm GetInsured to help the state build its own health insurance exchange, instead of using healthcare.gov. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company was selected for an eight year contract and will create a technology platform and customer assistance center for the new exchange. The company has transitioned three other states from federal to state-based exchanges and manages the technology behind seven others, according to an Oct. 6 news release.

