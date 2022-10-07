Read full article on original website
Why payers' Medicare Advantage star ratings decreased
Experts predicted a decline in CMS Medicare Advantage ratings because of methodology changes and the end of relaxed standards to account for pandemic tumult. CMS released the 2023 Medicare Advantage ratings Oct.6, and those predictions came true as many payers saw their plans take a hit. Plans with four or...
Best Medicare Advantage plans of 2022, per Forbes
Forbes compiled the six best Medicare Advantage plan providers in an article published Oct. 6. The ratings were based on CMS quality ratings, A.M. Best financial health ratings, J.D. Power customer feedback, the types of benefits plans offer and the number of states in which they provide coverage. These are...
Cigna in the headlines: 10 recent developments
From international growth to rebranding, here are 10 stories about the Bloomfield, Conn.- based insurer Becker's has reported since Sept. 7. Cigna CEO David Cordani said the company sees "tremendous opportunities for growth around benefits" in the Middle East, Bloomberg reported Oct. 5. The payer added access to mobile platform...
Minnesota awards Medicaid contracts to 9 payers
Minnesota has awarded contracts to nine payers to manage the state's Medicaid program, the state's human services department said Oct. 5. Contracts were awarded to these nine managed care organizations, according to a news release:. Blue Plus. HealthPartners. Hennepin Health. Itasca Medical Care. Medica. PrimeWest Health. South Country Health Alliance.
Virginia to build its own health insurance exchange
Virginia has awarded a contract to software firm GetInsured to help the state build its own health insurance exchange, instead of using healthcare.gov. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company was selected for an eight year contract and will create a technology platform and customer assistance center for the new exchange. The company has transitioned three other states from federal to state-based exchanges and manages the technology behind seven others, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
UnitedHealthcare names CEO of Oklahoma Medicaid
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Oklahoma, the company's Medicaid and D-SNP division, has named Mallory Van Horn CEO. Ms. Horn has been CEO since September, according to LinkedIn. She has been at UnitedHealth Group since 2007, where she first served as the national HEDIS director at UnitedHealthcare. In 2012 she joined...
Providers raise concerns over California's value-based Medicaid reforms
Providers are concerned that California's Medicaid reforms are not reaching the patients who need help most, according to a Kaiser Health News report published Oct. 10 in The Los Angeles Times. CalAIM, a $9 billion, five-year initiative, provides patients with nonmedical benefits, designed to keep patients out of emergency departments,...
CMO tells how Geisinger Health Plan made healthcare more accessible and affordable for Medicaid-eligible patients
John Bulger, D.O., is the chief medical officer for Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Plan. Dr. Bulger will serve on the panel "The Rise of 'Pay-viders': What Works and What Doesn't for Health System-Owned Health Plans" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.
TPG Capital finalizes $2.2B purchase of ClaimsXten from Change Healthcare
With UnitedHealth Group's purchase of Change Healthcare now complete, TPG Capital has finalized its acquisition of ClaimsXten for $2.2 billion. ClaimsXten is Change's first-pass claims editing product that "deploys automated rulesets to improve payment accuracy, reduce appeals and drive administrative savings." "We are pleased to complete our acquisition of ClaimsXten...
Clover Health launches LiveHealthy Rewards Program
Clover Health has unveiled a new program aiming to drive quality health outcomes by incenticing members to complete predetermined tasks. Under the LiveHealth Rewards Program, every member is supplied with a LiveHealthy Flex Plus Visa card and reward dollars are added after the health-related activities are completed, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
Aetna, Covenant Health end dispute, ink contract
Aetna and Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health have ended their dispute over reimbursement rates and signed an in-network contract that went into effect Oct. 1. The previous contract between Aetna and Covenant expired Aug. 31, leaving almost 9,000 individuals without in-network coverage. Covenant, which is owned by Renton, Wash.-based Providence, operates...
Fitch: Inflation will drive higher payer premiums in 2023
Payers are going to raise premiums across the board because of growing cost pressures on providers such as inflation and workforce disruptions, according to a new brief from Fitch Ratings. In the Oct. 7 brief provided to Becker's, Fitch analysts found that rising claims costs from providers will lead to...
Humana expanding Medicare Advantage plans to Rhode Island
Humana is expanding its Medicare Advantage plans to Rhode Island, offering plans for 2023 in Bristol, Kent and Newport counties, the insurer said Oct. 5. The insurer will also offer its Humana Honor plan in the state, designed to complement Veterans Administration coverage. "We're excited to offer Rhode Islanders new...
