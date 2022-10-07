Read full article on original website
MIAMI - If you were planning to enjoy a vibrant meteor shower this weekend, mother nature may have different plans for you. The annual Draconid Meteor Shower will be at its peak this Sunday, October 9th. The forecast for South Florida does not look cooperative though. Clouds & showers are expected just as the best viewing, Saturday evening, arrives and if that isn't enough to hide the shower, the Full Hunter's Moon arrives on Sunday to help drown out the brightness. The Draconids are not nearly as spectacular as the Perseids in August, but if you could see them this year,...
