ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge eyes summer trial in Kesha's legal clash with Dr. Luke

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — After almost a decade, the legal fight between pop singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke is headed to trial in New York next summer, a judge said Friday.

Manhattan Judge Jennifer Schecter said jury selection could start in either late June or early July, asking the two sides to choose and let her know. She broached the dates at the end of a hearing that worked through some of the legal issues and arguments that need to be resolved before the trial can start.

The “TiK ToK” singer and the Grammy-nominated hitmaker sued each other in 2014.

She alleged that he drugged and raped her in 2005 and emotionally abused her for years. He accused her of defaming him, saying she fabricated her claims to try to get out of her record contract.

A court later dismissed Kesha’s sexual abuse claim s because of time limits and other legal issues, without ruling on whether the allegations had merit.

Kesha, born Kesha Rose Sebert, gained fame with “TiK ToK” in 2009. Her performance of “Praying” became an emotional highlight of the Grammy Awards in 2018, at the height of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, has worked with singers including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Nicki Minaj.

His career took a hit after Kesha publicly aired her allegations and got support from several other female stars. But he resurfaced in 2020 under the name Tyson Trax, producing and co-writing “Say So,” Doja Cat’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit.

The Associated Press does not generally name people who report being sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Kesha has done.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Harvey Weinstein, Already Behind Bars, Faces Sprawling L.A. Trial

The second trial of Harvey Weinstein will get underway this week in a Los Angeles courtroom, in a case that figures to be more sprawling and complex than his first trial in New York. The trial is expected to last up to two months, as Weinstein faces testimony from nine sexual assault accusers — up from six in New York. Jury selection begins on Monday and is expected to take at least two weeks, as both sides seek to screen out jurors who may be prejudiced by ubiquitous pre-trial publicity. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Vibe

50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Kesha
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Vox

New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy