"I've always been a dinner guest in search of a family that would have me for dinner," says Andrew Zimmern. The chef, writer and host is perhaps best known for his classic shows like "Bizarre Foods," "Driven by Food" and "What's Eating America," but in latest series, "Family Dinner," he may have found what he calls "the perfect job." The Emmy and James Beard Award-winner sat down recently on "Salon Talks" to talk about sobriety, fried chicken, our national hunger problem and what he's learned inside the kitchens of America's home cooks.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 HOURS AGO