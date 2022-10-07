What was a heavyweight battle between two ACC teams ranked in the Top 10 nationally is a classic case of the unstoppable force versus the immovable object. Wake Forest’s high-powered offense, led by ACC goals leader Roald Mitchell, came into the game with the 6th highest goals-per-game average, coming in at 2.82 a game. However, SU has been even stingier in their denial of opposing goals, surrendering a mere 0.45 goals allowed per game, suitable for 4th best in the country. One of these facts was going to have to give, and on a cold, windy, and wet late Friday night in Syracuse, the Orange’s strength was able to wear down the Demon Deacons’.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO