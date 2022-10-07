Read full article on original website
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry Mansfield
lutheranmuseum.com
Buenger Well Brick
I am not going to be writing my typical story today. Instead of discussing people, I’ll be writing about bricks. This tale began with a knock on my front door a few days ago. My neighbor, Greg Jung, who grazes his cows in my pasture regularly, was out making preparations for the cows to return to my field. If you follow this blog, you may know that my field is also the location of a few historical sites. One is the site where the Log Cabin College was built, which is marked by a monument. The other is what is called the Buenger Well, a well that was dug by J.F. Buenger when the Log Cabin College and a few other cabins were being built on this land back in 1839. At a later date, a brick “lining” of the Buenger Well was installed. Greg was in the process of putting a new fence around the well so his cows would not be endangered by it. While doing that, he found a brick that was engraved. He brought it to me because he thought I would be interested in it. I was, and that’s why you’re going to read this post today. Here is the brick he brought to me.
lutheranmuseum.com
John Ehlers – Broom Maker with Boehme Bride
Johann Heinrich Ehlers was born on October 10, 1873, so today would have been his 149th birthday. Every census record in which we find John says that he was born in Illinois. However, his baptism record is found in the books of Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri. That record is pictured below.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
‘All Hands On Deck’ event aims to empower underserved St. Louisians
Resources like utility assistance, recruitment for city jobs and health checks were all set up Saturday for the "All Hands On Deck" community event. City leaders say they’re working to make a positive for underserved community members in St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Halloween horse turns heads in Festus
Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
Is sunken treasure in the muddy Mississippi River? Probably, if you know where to look
Calling all treasure hunters from St. Louis, grab your metal detectors. Sunken treasure in the Mississippi Rive
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
Nearly 20 years after abduction, Christian Ferguson's family holds memorial service
ST. LOUIS — The family of a boy who was abducted in 2003 held a memorial service for him Saturday - nearly 20 years after he was last seen. Christian Ferguson was born in 1993 with a rare genetic disorder, called Citrullinemia, and needed life-sustaining medications and a low-protein diet to survive. He functioned as a typical child until Jan. 16, 2001.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
St. Louis American
Nash Way will honor legacy of Drs. Helen, Homer Nash
Drs. Helen E. Nash and Homer Nash Jr. were pioneering physicians who advocated for children and helped open doors for Black doctors. It is fitting that a street deep in the heart of the prestigious Washington University Medical Campus will be renamed after the sibling physicians and be known as Nash Way.
KSDK
Tailgate Friday: The Nerinx Hall Dance Team performs on Television Plaza
ST. LOUIS — The Nerinx Hall Dance Team joined us in Television Plaza for Tailgate Friday!. Captain of the team, Claire McBride, shared words of wisdom on being apart of a team. "Be hard working, be ready to come in and do your best." These well spoken young women...
stljewishlight.org
Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis
Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
Family Dollar employee shot in St. Louis, tried to confront ‘frequent shoplifters’
A Family Dollar employee in south St. Louis is recovering after being shot while he tried to confront two "frequent shoplifters."
Friday shooting at Family Dollar leaves employee injured
ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday night at a store on St. Louis' South Broadway left one employee injured, and two suspects remained unidentified. St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Friday at the Family Dollar located at 4250 South Broadway. In a statement to...
wmay.com
Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books
A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
Woman shot in front of home while waiting for friend
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a woman shot in front of her home Saturday night.
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
