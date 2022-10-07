I am not going to be writing my typical story today. Instead of discussing people, I’ll be writing about bricks. This tale began with a knock on my front door a few days ago. My neighbor, Greg Jung, who grazes his cows in my pasture regularly, was out making preparations for the cows to return to my field. If you follow this blog, you may know that my field is also the location of a few historical sites. One is the site where the Log Cabin College was built, which is marked by a monument. The other is what is called the Buenger Well, a well that was dug by J.F. Buenger when the Log Cabin College and a few other cabins were being built on this land back in 1839. At a later date, a brick “lining” of the Buenger Well was installed. Greg was in the process of putting a new fence around the well so his cows would not be endangered by it. While doing that, he found a brick that was engraved. He brought it to me because he thought I would be interested in it. I was, and that’s why you’re going to read this post today. Here is the brick he brought to me.

ALTENBURG, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO