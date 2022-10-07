ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

City selects new homelessness prevention and response coordinator

Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329gDA_0iQKBDvd00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs announced today that Crystal Karr will be the new homelessness prevention and response coordinator. In this position, Karr will coordinate the City's contributions to the regional effort to prevent homelessness, as well as responses to issues or needs that arise from people experiencing homelessness. She will also serve as the City's liaison between community groups, including the Continuum of Care, the Colorado Springs Housing Authority, the El Paso County Housing Authority and other service providers to better identify, engage and transition those experiencing homelessness to appropriate services and permanent housing.

“The homelessness prevention and response coordinator serves as a critical position in coordinating our communities’ homeless response and to help ensure those most in need have the resources and support to move into permanent housing,” said Community Development Manager Steve Posey. “We are excited that Karr will bring her first-hand experience working on these critical issues in our community to help continue the success we have had toward ending homelessness in Colorado Springs.”

Karr previously served as executive director of Family Promise in Colorado Springs, a community group that works to empower families with children to permanently transition into independent affordable housing. Before working for Family Promise, Karr served as the chaplain for Pikes Peak Hospice and worked for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Pikes Peak Region.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Over 125 attend 4th annual Runyon to the Res clean-up

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — More than 125 volunteers helped clean an eight-mile stretch of the Arkansas River for the fourth annual “Runyon to the Res,” organized by Colorado Lottery to support conservation early Saturday morning. The clean-up aimed to remove debris and trash from a heavily used stretch of trail that runs along the Arkansas River. […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to a large fire at a homeless camp northeast of Fort Carson Gate 3. KRDO Crews responded to the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South, just after 1:45 a.m. Monday. This is just east of Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on the The post Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

100-foot-long mural shows history of Pueblo’s oldest hospital

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The community is being invited to see a 100-foot-long mural completed along the Arkansas River Levee that details the 140-year history of Pueblo’s oldest medical institution, Saint Mary-Corwin Hospital. Pueblo-based muralist, Shannon Palmer, better known as ‘deadhand,’ finished her largest mural to date and is inviting the community to see the mural’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Protest at Academy District 20 over controversial video

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The lawn outside of the Academy School District 20 building was filled with over 30 parents, teachers and students in protest of a video taken of the board president back in July. “There is a video going around… that has the president, Tom LaValley speaking against teachers,” said protester and D20 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#City#The Continuum Of Care#Community Development#Family Promise#Pikes Peak Hospice
coloradosun.com

Superintendent is retiring after Colorado school board president urged parents to search schools for “objectionable material”

COLORADO SPRINGS — About three months after a Colorado Springs school board president used a video posted on YouTube to urge parents to search school libraries for “objectionable material” and “take several others with you who are like-minded,” the district superintendent has decided to retire and teachers are now calling for the president to resign with some having filed formal complaints against him.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t

As every politico knows, Latinos are one of the most crucial voting blocs needed to win a Colorado election. It’s why Democrats and Republicans spend millions on direct voter contact to Latinos and even Spanish language advertising every cycle. Unfortunately, however, there is a right (and indeed, a wrong) way to do it — and […] The post Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Southern Colorado marching bands to perform in celebration of one another

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County High School will welcome 12 marching bands that will perform at Hornet Stadium to recognize each team’s hard work and dedication in preparation of one of the largest marching band competitions in the state. Marching bands throughout Southern Colorado will perform at the stadium on Monday, Oct. 10 at […]
PUEBLO, CO
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KKTV

Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two endangered animals passed away at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials reported Friday that Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir, and Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf, died the day before. They said the deaths were unrelated: both animals were elderly and experiencing conditions related to their ages.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a delicious steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you, so keep on reading to find out about four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and have excellent online reviews, being praised by both local people and travellers. If you haven't tried their food yet, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
COLORADO STATE
tenderfoottimes.com

103 Miles Away

Every year I’m given the decision to go live with my mom in Colorado Springs or live with my dad in Salida. It never gets easier to make that decision. I never want to hurt their feelings because I love them both so much, but not seeing one of them for over a few months is so hard. Trying to divide up holidays and birthdays evenly are all my choice, but when I choose it feels like it was the wrong decision.
SALIDA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy