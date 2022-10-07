City selects new homelessness prevention and response coordinator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs announced today that Crystal Karr will be the new homelessness prevention and response coordinator. In this position, Karr will coordinate the City's contributions to the regional effort to prevent homelessness, as well as responses to issues or needs that arise from people experiencing homelessness. She will also serve as the City's liaison between community groups, including the Continuum of Care, the Colorado Springs Housing Authority, the El Paso County Housing Authority and other service providers to better identify, engage and transition those experiencing homelessness to appropriate services and permanent housing.

“The homelessness prevention and response coordinator serves as a critical position in coordinating our communities’ homeless response and to help ensure those most in need have the resources and support to move into permanent housing,” said Community Development Manager Steve Posey. “We are excited that Karr will bring her first-hand experience working on these critical issues in our community to help continue the success we have had toward ending homelessness in Colorado Springs.”

Karr previously served as executive director of Family Promise in Colorado Springs, a community group that works to empower families with children to permanently transition into independent affordable housing. Before working for Family Promise, Karr served as the chaplain for Pikes Peak Hospice and worked for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Pikes Peak Region.