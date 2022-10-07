Tips To Measure Learning ROI And Real-World Impact. While the numbers will be different for every organization, it’s clear from numerous reports that learning programs deliver a significant return on the investment that companies make in educating their workers. Getting a good ROI for any investment is critical in business. This is particularly important for learning initiatives and tools because their value may not be clearly understood by the C-suite. HR and L&D teams need to make a strong business case in order to justify the value and critical importance of having the right learning technology platforms in place.

