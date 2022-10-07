Read full article on original website
Related
elearningindustry.com
eLearning Industry's Guest Post Showcase [September 2022]
We Shine The Spotlight On eLI's Top Guest Author Articles. Looking for innovative ways to engage remote learners using the latest tech tools? Need to create dynamic scenarios that engage your teams and provide practical experience? We've got you covered. This month's guest post showcase has something for everyone. Without further ado, here are the best of the best guest author articles shared on eLI this month, in no particular order.
elearningindustry.com
Leadership Blueprint: Developing Talent
Developing Talent: Seek Diversity And Protect Your Mavericks. Leadership has transformed over the last couple of years. It will continue to transform as leaders face unprecedented complexity and change both externally and internally in their organizations. This series of articles titled "The Leadership Blueprint" offers a blueprint on critical elements of leadership that you, as a Learning & Development (L&D) leader, can adopt and adapt to your organizational contexts. The series focuses on essential leadership functions, including driving digital transformation, leading people, harnessing data, driving culture change, and concentrating on the future, among others. This article focuses on the four key tactics you need to develop talent.
elearningindustry.com
Your Roadmap For Executing Experience Design With The Right Solution
Experience design follows a generalized shift that calls for mindful and experiential consumerism instead of superficial and material. But how can you offer your customers meaningful experiences through your products and services? This article delves into the definition of experience design and then gives you a step-by-step guide on how to implement it using the most suitable tool.
elearningindustry.com
Learning ROI: How To Measure The Business Impact Of Learning Programs
Tips To Measure Learning ROI And Real-World Impact. While the numbers will be different for every organization, it’s clear from numerous reports that learning programs deliver a significant return on the investment that companies make in educating their workers. Getting a good ROI for any investment is critical in business. This is particularly important for learning initiatives and tools because their value may not be clearly understood by the C-suite. HR and L&D teams need to make a strong business case in order to justify the value and critical importance of having the right learning technology platforms in place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elearningindustry.com
Getting Students Excited About Digital Media And Content Creation
While today’s young people have grown up with digital devices in their hands, they are often unaware of how powerful digital information and content can be. The digital age we live in has allowed for entirely new ways of disseminating information and experiencing the world around us. Digital media and content creation can be incredibly powerful tools.
elearningindustry.com
Join LearnFlux: Redefine Corporate Training, Make An Impact (3-Day Virtual)
Hyderabad, India, September 04, 2022 – As most of us enter the last quarter of the financial year and get busy planning for next year's training budgets and strategy, CommLab India launches LearnFlux for L&D professionals on October 18–20. LearnFlux is a three-day virtual learning event where L&D pros from top global organizations share the best, the latest, and proven corporate training solutions.
elearningindustry.com
Outsourcing Compliance Training: How To Choose The Right Partner For Your Program
Is outsourcing compliance training content the right choice for your organization? There are a number of factors to consider, such as whether your team has the time to develop content internally and still handle their regular job duties, or if hiring compliance training companies is more cost-effective. Thus, you should identify your needs, get team feedback, and reevaluate your budget. This guide will help you outsource with ease and choose the best partner for the job.
elearningindustry.com
Taking Care Of Business...Through Learning!
There's one thing that continues to elude learning practitioners and that is how to go about demonstrating business value and accountability for their efforts. For many, the objective of developing a learning culture may as well be equivalent to climbing Mount Everest; it seems daunting and virtually impossible. But that's not entirely true. As my dad used to say, you need to take small, achievable steps to accomplish an insurmountable goal.
Comments / 0