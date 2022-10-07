Read full article on original website
Related
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Liquid Death canned water company is now worth $700 million
For the "Why didn't I think of that?" file: A startup that sells water in beer cans — that's literally it — is approaching a $1 billion valuation.
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
foodsafetynews.com
One-stop shop for food safety certification
An organization that puts the spotlight on the value of farmworkers in helping to keep this country’s fresh produce safe and healthy has moved another step forward in benefiting growers, retailers, farmworkers and consumers. Incubating since 2009, the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI), which began certifying produce farms in 2014,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
What maximum speed can I have for Wi-Fi with my operator
Having a good internet speed is a very important factor. In addition, today it is convenient that the wireless speed is as good as if we connect by cable, since we use more and more compatible devices. In this article we are going to talk about what is the maximum speed you can have Wi-Fi even if you hire the most. We will also talk about what limitations you might have and why you will not always get what you hire.
‘This debate to some extent is over.’ Major economies are already in a global recession, Morgan Stanley strategist says
“The question is, how do we get out of it through the course of next year?”
Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs
Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat. “They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
getnews.info
Medical Flexible Packaging Market Size, Report 2022-2027 | Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast
The global medical flexible packaging market size reached US$ 24.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2022-2027. Medical Flexible Packaging Market Overview. The latest research study “Medical Flexible...
techunwrapped.com
The objectives of the Catalan Farside Ventures: promote 100 companies in four years
Farside Ventures is a venture builder, specialized in deep tech oriented base solutions, which plans to promote a hundred startups, in early stages or pre-series A, in four years. With the aspiration of positioning itself as a paradigmatic model at a European level, Farside calculates that the value of the shares of its startups will range between €75M and €100M in 2026.
Amazon to up electric fleet by thousands across UK and continent
Amazon is investing more than €1bn (£880m) to add thousands more electric lorries, vans and cargo bikes to its sprawling fleet of delivery vehicles across Europe over the next five years. The online retailer said it would invest £300m in the UK, where it plans to have as...
nftplazas.com
Beverage Company ‘Neuro Brand’ Buys a Bored Ape for $1 Million
This year has seen several NFT collections be leveraged by consumer brands for products like phone cases and beverage cans, signalling yet another real-world application for them. Following this trend, Neuro Brands, a health beverage company, has purchased a piece from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. The piece in...
techunwrapped.com
Ontruck reinforces its management team with Ignacio Carnero and Iván Martínez
Ontruck has decided to strengthen its workforce in recent weeks with the appointment of two new managers. The digital company specialized in road freight transport is preparing to tackle its challenges in the medium term, which go through the diversification of services and the search for new markets. “Ontruck is...
agupdate.com
Renewable diesel, aviation the focus for biofuels industry
As the summer driving season comes to a close, demand for gasoline and other fuels has gone through significant ebbs and flows. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has thrown the supply and demand picture into significant volatility. The higher summer gas prices had many consumers looking for other options at the pump this year, outside of the typical E10 blend. E15 and E85 are often discussed when looking for more cost-effective options.
techunwrapped.com
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
techunwrapped.com
HP Instant Ink makes your life easier: ink, home delivery and recycling from 0.99 euros
Going back to routine is never easy. We get up early again, to have responsibilities that we had “forgotten” during the holidays, and also expenses that in the end accumulate and can become a problem. Fortunately, with the HP Instant Ink service ink will no longer be one of those problems.
metro-magazine.com
INIT to Launch Mobile Ticketing Platform
INIT announced it will launch URpass, an account-based mobile ticketing platform at the APTA TRANSform Conference. URpass empowers small and mid-sized agencies to introduce mobile ticketing in a modular manner, according to INIT's news release. The platform offers a customer-centric approach using digital sales via the URpass app, an online...
ESG Outlook: Hassan Pierre of Maison de Mode on Sustainable Luxury
ESG Outlook is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on their company’s latest environmental, social and governance initiatives and their own personal efforts toward sustainability. In this Q&A, Hassan Pierre, of luxury ethical fashion company Maison de Mode, discusses how sustainable luxury is defined by quality, not price point. Name: Hassan Pierre Title: Co-Founder and CEO Company: Maison de Mode What do you consider to be your company’s best ESG-related achievement over the last 5 years? It would have to be under our Mode///Communications (our consulting and communications arm) in which we implemented the use of energy-efficient techniques in Diane von...
US News and World Report
PepsiCo to Make Cheetos and Lay's Chips Using Dutch Green Electricity
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - PepsiCo on Friday announced plans to phase out use of natural gas at a factory in the Netherlands and adopt a system based on renewable electricity to make its deep fried snacks in an industry first that Pepsi says could become a template. The project in the...
Comments / 0