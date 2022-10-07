ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

One-stop shop for food safety certification

An organization that puts the spotlight on the value of farmworkers in helping to keep this country’s fresh produce safe and healthy has moved another step forward in benefiting growers, retailers, farmworkers and consumers. Incubating since 2009, the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI), which began certifying produce farms in 2014,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Packaging#Ecommerce#Linus Business#Spanish
techunwrapped.com

What maximum speed can I have for Wi-Fi with my operator

Having a good internet speed is a very important factor. In addition, today it is convenient that the wireless speed is as good as if we connect by cable, since we use more and more compatible devices. In this article we are going to talk about what is the maximum speed you can have Wi-Fi even if you hire the most. We will also talk about what limitations you might have and why you will not always get what you hire.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs

Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
BUSINESS
NorthcentralPA.com

'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow

As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat. “They...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Place
Madrid, Spain
techunwrapped.com

What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?

Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

The objectives of the Catalan Farside Ventures: promote 100 companies in four years

Farside Ventures is a venture builder, specialized in deep tech oriented base solutions, which plans to promote a hundred startups, in early stages or pre-series A, in four years. With the aspiration of positioning itself as a paradigmatic model at a European level, Farside calculates that the value of the shares of its startups will range between €75M and €100M in 2026.
BUSINESS
nftplazas.com

Beverage Company ‘Neuro Brand’ Buys a Bored Ape for $1 Million

This year has seen several NFT collections be leveraged by consumer brands for products like phone cases and beverage cans, signalling yet another real-world application for them. Following this trend, Neuro Brands, a health beverage company, has purchased a piece from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. The piece in...
ECONOMY
techunwrapped.com

Ontruck reinforces its management team with Ignacio Carnero and Iván Martínez

Ontruck has decided to strengthen its workforce in recent weeks with the appointment of two new managers. The digital company specialized in road freight transport is preparing to tackle its challenges in the medium term, which go through the diversification of services and the search for new markets. “Ontruck is...
BUSINESS
agupdate.com

Renewable diesel, aviation the focus for biofuels industry

As the summer driving season comes to a close, demand for gasoline and other fuels has gone through significant ebbs and flows. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has thrown the supply and demand picture into significant volatility. The higher summer gas prices had many consumers looking for other options at the pump this year, outside of the typical E10 blend. E15 and E85 are often discussed when looking for more cost-effective options.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techunwrapped.com

MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5

The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
SOFTWARE
metro-magazine.com

INIT to Launch Mobile Ticketing Platform

INIT announced it will launch URpass, an account-based mobile ticketing platform at the APTA TRANSform Conference. URpass empowers small and mid-sized agencies to introduce mobile ticketing in a modular manner, according to INIT's news release. The platform offers a customer-centric approach using digital sales via the URpass app, an online...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Hassan Pierre of Maison de Mode on Sustainable Luxury

ESG Outlook is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on their company’s latest environmental, social and governance initiatives and their own personal efforts toward sustainability. In this Q&A, Hassan Pierre, of luxury ethical fashion company Maison de Mode, discusses how sustainable luxury is defined by quality, not price point. Name: Hassan Pierre Title: Co-Founder and CEO Company: Maison de Mode What do you consider to be your company’s best ESG-related achievement over the last 5 years? It would have to be under our Mode///Communications (our consulting and communications arm) in which we implemented the use of energy-efficient techniques in Diane von...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy