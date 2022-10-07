Read full article on original website
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
chattanoogapulse.com
Area 61 Celebrates First Friday With A Lori Barton Needle Felting Demo
In case you were unable to join them in September for First Friday, Joe Helseth has added new works to his Featured Artist Show – "OLD IMAGES / NEW FORMATS" – and will be talking with guests about the works in this show. They've added many new works...
WTVC
Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
WDEF
Chattanooga’s Walk to END Alzheimer’s, held Saturday morning
The Alzheimer’s Association held their annual walk to end Alzheimer’s event Saturday morning. A crowd of purple and pin wheels took AT&T Field by storm in show of support. The crowd of supporters walked around the baseball field holding their pin wheel flowers high, that represented how they themselves have been effected by the disease.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
boropulse.com
Cross the Natural Bridge: Unique Tennessee Landmark Sits Atop Monteagle Mountain
For a unique, striking, natural Tennessee landmark, check out the Natural Bridge, just outside of Sewanee, Tennessee. Exit I-24 on top of Monteagle Mountain and the Natural Bridge is only 10 minutes away. After heading through downtown Sewanee, motorists take a pleasant drive through a thickly forested area for a...
WTVC
Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Kingston vs. Signal Mountain
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Kingston vs. Signal Mountain. Kingston making the long road trip to Signal Mountain.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Webb School vs. Silverdale Baptist
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Webb School vs. Silverdale Baptist. Webb School out of Knoxville comes to Chattanooga with a 6-0 record, but Silverdale has won four straight. Webb beats Silverdale, 23-20.
WTVC
Salma's Jewelry Experience grand opening of a brick-and-mortar store
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about how Salma’s Jewelry Experience has updated jewelry and their grand opening of a Brick-and-Mortar store. Mohamed Ahmed speaks of creating custom jewelry and how shopping at a kiosk can save you money. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Coahulla Creek vs. Ringgold
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Coahulla Creek vs. Ringgold. Our Friday Night Rivals game of the week.
mcnewstn.com
South Pittsburg picks up new city judge/new Princess management
South Pittsburg, Tenn. – After convening a special call meeting this week, the abridged South Pittsburg Board of Mayor and Commissioners made decisions on the new city court judge and moved forward on selecting a new manager for the Princess Theatre. Both decisions have been anticipated for some time.
mcnewstn.com
Marion County COC Spotlight: Raulston Woods & Gardens
Periodically, we feature a story provided by the Marion County TN Chamber of Commerce to encourage residents to “shop local” regardless of the need. Tabb and Sarah McNabb, and our business is Raulston Woods & Gardens. Sarah has lived in Marion County for over fifteen years. She brings...
cityscopemag.com
Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917
I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet
In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
WTVC
Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
