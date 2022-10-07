ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee

First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
Chattanooga’s Walk to END Alzheimer’s, held Saturday morning

The Alzheimer’s Association held their annual walk to end Alzheimer’s event Saturday morning. A crowd of purple and pin wheels took AT&T Field by storm in show of support. The crowd of supporters walked around the baseball field holding their pin wheel flowers high, that represented how they themselves have been effected by the disease.
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
Salma's Jewelry Experience grand opening of a brick-and-mortar store

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about how Salma’s Jewelry Experience has updated jewelry and their grand opening of a Brick-and-Mortar store. Mohamed Ahmed speaks of creating custom jewelry and how shopping at a kiosk can save you money. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424.
South Pittsburg picks up new city judge/new Princess management

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – After convening a special call meeting this week, the abridged South Pittsburg Board of Mayor and Commissioners made decisions on the new city court judge and moved forward on selecting a new manager for the Princess Theatre. Both decisions have been anticipated for some time.
Marion County COC Spotlight: Raulston Woods & Gardens

Periodically, we feature a story provided by the Marion County TN Chamber of Commerce to encourage residents to “shop local” regardless of the need. Tabb and Sarah McNabb, and our business is Raulston Woods & Gardens. Sarah has lived in Marion County for over fifteen years. She brings...
Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917

I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
