Jalopnik
Please Don’t Give the Robots Guns, Pleads Boston Dynamics
By now, everyone’s seen the videos of Boston Dynamics robot dog, Spot. It can walk, run, hop on two legs and even dance—it’s mighty impressive. But with every video released by the American robotics firm, it felt like we were edging closer to the ultimate goal of four-legged drones that could be equipped for battle and replace soldiers. A pretty terrifying idea.
Boston Dynamics pledges not to weaponize its robots
"Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society." Boston Dynamics, the company behind advanced robots that have drawn viral attention on social media over the years for hauling trucks, navigating complex environments on their own, and staging a dance-off with Korean pop sensations BTS, pledged Thursday not to weaponize its general-purpose robots. Six other robotics companies also signed the open letter published online.
Engadget
Boston Dynamics and other industry heavyweights pledge not to build war robots
The days of Spot-like robots being leveraged as a weapons platform and actual Spots training alongside special forces operators are already coming to an end; Atlas as a back-flipping soldier of fortune will never come to pass. Their maker, Boston Dynamics, along with five other industry leaders announced on Thursday that they will not pursue, or allow, the weaponization of their robots, according to a non-binding, open letter they all signed.
Its Robots May Slay With Their Dance Moves — But Boston Dynamics Pledges They Won't Be Actually Ever Weaponized
Boston Dynamics has signed an open letter pledging not to weaponize general-purpose robots. What Happened: The robotics startup is one among six companies in the space that wrote and signed an open letter on Thursday, stating that "one area of particular concern" when it comes to advanced mobile robots is "weaponization."
