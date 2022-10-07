ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 2

Related
Jalopnik

Please Don’t Give the Robots Guns, Pleads Boston Dynamics

By now, everyone’s seen the videos of Boston Dynamics robot dog, Spot. It can walk, run, hop on two legs and even dance—it’s mighty impressive. But with every video released by the American robotics firm, it felt like we were edging closer to the ultimate goal of four-legged drones that could be equipped for battle and replace soldiers. A pretty terrifying idea.
ELECTRONICS
Boston

Boston Dynamics pledges not to weaponize its robots

"Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society." Boston Dynamics, the company behind advanced robots that have drawn viral attention on social media over the years for hauling trucks, navigating complex environments on their own, and staging a dance-off with Korean pop sensations BTS, pledged Thursday not to weaponize its general-purpose robots. Six other robotics companies also signed the open letter published online.
BOSTON, MA
Engadget

Boston Dynamics and other industry heavyweights pledge not to build war robots

The days of Spot-like robots being leveraged as a weapons platform and actual Spots training alongside special forces operators are already coming to an end; Atlas as a back-flipping soldier of fortune will never come to pass. Their maker, Boston Dynamics, along with five other industry leaders announced on Thursday that they will not pursue, or allow, the weaponization of their robots, according to a non-binding, open letter they all signed.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Dynamics#War Robots#Clearpath Robotics#Agility Robotics#Anybotics
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
nextbigfuture.com

Special Forces Sabotage or Missile Damaged Crimea Bridge

Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
iheart.com

VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action

SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot

We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026

The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
maritime-executive.com

Holland Shipyards Wins Contract for Four Autonomous Electric Ferries

Trafikverket Sweden has signed a contract with Holland Shipyards Group for up to four autonomous, all-electric ferries. The ferries are designed for IMO Autonomy Level 2 and will be operated from a remote control center in Stockholm. A Level 2 autonomous ship is controlled and operated from another location, but...
INDUSTRY
techeblog.com

Clone Develops Anthropomorphic Robotic Hand That Can Grasp Objects Just Like a Human

Clone Incorporated has developed an anthropomorphic robotic hand that can grasp objects just like a human using 36 total muscles, complete with a full 27-degrees of freedom, including all joints in the thumb. This is actually the 15th-generation model and durability has been increased from 5,000 cycles to over 650,000, mainly due to all of the metal elements being removed.
ENGINEERING
TheConversationAU

What will power the future: Elon Musk's battery packs or Twiggy Forrest's green hydrogen? Truth is, we'll need both

The battle of the billionaires has become the stuff of headlines. The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has gone head-to-head with Australia’s richest man, billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest. Musk, founding investor in battery-powered car giant Tesla, has famously mocked hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as “mind-bogglingly stupid”. Forrest has just placed a very large bet on green hydrogen through his Fortescue Future Industries company. It’s no surprise Forrest has hit back, calling Musk “just a businessman” rather than a “real climate avenger”. The stoush might sound tabloid. But at its heart is serious debate about the world’s industrial future. Battery-electric cars have already proven...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gizmodo

U.S. Acknowledges Child Labor in Electric Vehicle Supply Chain

The federal government has, for the first time, included crucial raw materials needed for the clean energy transition under a list of goods that have child or forced labor in their supply chains. E&E News was the first to report on the change, which the Biden administration rolled out on...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy