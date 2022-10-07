Read full article on original website
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Angela Lansbury, a beloved star of the screen and stage, has died at 96
Angela Lansbury was destined to become an actress; born in London, England in 1925, her mother was a leading lady of the British stage. Although Lansbury was best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the long-running CBS TV series, Murder, She Wrote, she had a distinguished career in the movies and on Broadway.
Director Mike Flanagan said jump scares are overused. Then he set a record for them
If you're looking for the perfect thriller to binge this October, look no further than The Midnight Club. Director Mike Flanagan, who is best known for shows including The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass on Netflix, has a new show based off the beloved young adult horror novel by Christopher Pike you might remember picking up from your school library.
GennaRose Nethercott uses folklore to explore a painful, and personal, history
For centuries, the crone Baba Yaga has been a figure in Slavic folklore — the kind of character who might lend you a magical candle or kill you and use your skull to decorate her house on chicken legs. In her debut novel, Thistlefoot, author and folklorist GennaRose Nethercott...
If you haven't been back to the movies yet, Indian epic 'RRR' is the reason to go
If you're over the age of, say, 40, you will surely remember the 1975 cult phenomenon The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Weekend after weekend, year after year, decade after decade, audiences turned up at theaters — often dressed in corsets, fishnets and other costumes — to shriek out lines ahead of the characters and sing along with the songs.
Anna Sorokin, a swindler who inspired a Netflix series, is freed but faces deportation
NEW YORK — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. "Anna now...
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing
This week, the Hocus Pocus cottage is now taking Airbnb guests, the Easter Island statues were damaged in a man-made fire, and the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge paid off. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
Carla Morrison: Tiny Desk Concert
From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with an El Tiny takeover, featuring Jessie Reyez, Susana Baca and more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. The magic of Carla Morrison's music is in the intimacy of her lyrics and her voice. I've seen the...
