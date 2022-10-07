ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Celebrate Halloween this Month with 40+ New Jersey Events

Halloween is a magical time in New Jersey with annual events featuring pumpkins, ghouls, and dinosaurs(?). These events vary from family-friendly to super scary. Experience haunting drive-thru events, zombies, terrifying walk-throughs, and more. For more events throughout the year, be sure to check out our Event Guide. If you’d like...
Are you ready for the New Jersey Lighthouse Challenge this Weekend?

The New Jersey Lighthouses and select museums happily announce that they are again hosting New Jersey Lighthouse Challenge weekend on October 15th & 16th, 2022. Visitors can enjoy an opportunity to tour the state and visit each lighthouse over the weekend and help raise needed funds for the continued preservation of our treasured landmarks.
