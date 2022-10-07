Read full article on original website
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades
Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
Tulsa Public School announces new safety practices for athletic events
Following the shooting death of a student at a McLain High School football game last week there are new safety measures and a reinforcement of existing measure.
TPS school board votes to oppose state proposal about transgender students
Toledo Public Schools board of education members on Monday unanimously opposed a State Board of Education resolution that, among other provisions, backs requirements for districts to report a student's sexual identity, alternative names, or pronouns to their families. During a special meeting, board members voted 4-0 for their own resolution that says the Ohio school board resolution would endanger students, sets alarming precedents, and negates local authority for districts to create their own policies. The special TPS meeting was held ahead of an expected state board vote on the resolution Wednesday. The TPS resolution will be sent to the State Board of Education informing members of the local dissent. It was approved with votes by Board Vice President Sheena Barnes and board members Chris Varwig, Bob Vasquez, and the Rev. Randall Parker III. President Polly Taylor-Gerken was absent.
SCSU To Study Employment For The Disabled
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University will work to remove barriers for disabled employees thanks to a new grant. Dr. Marcy Young Illies, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at SCSU, and Dr. Brian Valentini, Assistant Professor in the SCSU Department of Special Education, have partnered with Rise, a Minnesota non-profit, to improve employment outcomes for people with disabilities.
