Flint awarded $4 million in public safety-related grant funding
FLINT, MI -- The City of Flint has received $4 million in new grant funding for two public safety-related programs, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Tuesday, Oct. 11. The grants include $1.5 million from the Department of Justice for a Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative and $2.5 million from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers
FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Lottie Ferguson is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Flint. She’s thrilled more federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of the effort to fight violent crime within city limits. “I am happy to tell you that the City of Flint,...
Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing real estate developer was sentenced to prison for tax evasion. 61-year-old Scott Chappelle of Okemos and East Lansing was sentenced to 38 months in prison after preventing the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes from him and his businesses for over a decade. Officials said that all this took place while Chappelle funded a lavish lifestyle that included multiple houses, a yacht, and plastic surgery.
Saginaw Adopts New Master Plan
Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) At Monday night’s Saginaw City Council Meeting, the council voted to adopt the 2022 Master Plan. The adoption of the plan was delayed after the City Planning Commission voted on a 60-day extension to allow for the public to give further comment earlier this year.
Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022
Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
Former Lansing firefighter wins case against city, will receive $1 million
A former Lansing firefighter who filed a lawsuit against the city for mistreatment has won his case in court and will receive $1 million.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Ingham County Health Department opens clinic at Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing
The Allen Neighborhood Center on E. Kalamazoo St. in Lansing is home to a new clinic operated by the Ingham County Health Department. This is the 12th federally qualified health center operated by the department which means visitors 18 and older are not refused treatment because they can’t pay or don’t have insurance.
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Shiawassee County sheriff faces farmer in state House bid
PERRY, MI — Voters next month will decide between Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat. BeGole, a Republican from Perry, and Zacharda, a Democrat, will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot for District 71 seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents. The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,. City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost...
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
Locals respond to former Gov. Snyder's request to drop charges
FLINT, Mich.— Judge Elizabeth Kelly dismissed the charges for seven people accused of roles in the the Flint water crisis. Now, former Governor Rick Snyder is asking for the same to be done with his charges. The decision by Judge Kelly was made because she said the indictments made...
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana
A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
