Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Dave Dryden, Sabres inaugural season goaltender, mask innovator, dies at 81
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Dryden, one of the first goaltenders to play for the Buffalo Sabres franchise, and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, has died at age 81. Dryden died Tuesday of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario disclosed. “The Sabres […]
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Nylander, Malgin & Simmonds
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at some of the results of the final cuts from the team as they get ready for the first game of the 2022-23 regular season in Montreal. With John Tavares out, will William Nylander play center?
Yardbarker
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Adam Gaudette and other former Canucks hit waivers, Wolanin and Dries clear: Around the League
Welcome back to Around the League, a column in which we deliver you news from around the National Hockey League, oftentimes through a Canucks-tinted lens. Yesterday, we wrote about the Juuso Valimaki sweepstakes, explaining how we expected there to be a sweepstakes of sorts for the 2017 16th overall pick.
Syracuse Crunch completes perfect preseason with win over Rochester
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch topped the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Alex Barre-Boulet and Felix Robert both tallied a goal and two assists in the victory. Gabriel Dumont added a goal and a helper, while Jaydon Dureau potted one goal to help the Crunch sweep their preseason slate.
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 10, 2022 | Sabres open season on Thursday
This week, we're back to hockey. The Buffalo Sabres open the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators on home ice at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big story. Kyle Okposo has been named the 20 th full-time captain...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers close out preseason with rematch against Lightning
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers will likely have several familiar faces back in the lineup when they close out the preseason with a rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Held out of action while nursing what head coach Paul Maurice routinely described as "nicks...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames opening roster becomes clearer with waiver moves
The Calgary Flames began Saturday with 25 players on their training camp roster, plus a quartet of unavailable players due to injuries and personal reasons. After placing three players on waivers, their opening night roster has become a lot clearer. Placed on waivers were active players Juuso Valimaki and Radim...
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES NAME 20TH CAPTAIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY, PLUS ALTERNATES
The Buffalo Sabres have named forward Kyle Okposo the franchise's 20th captain in its history. GM Kevyn Adams offered high praise for Okposo and believes he is the best leader for his young group. Adams and head coach Don Granato opted not to name a captain last year under the belief that the team needed to 'foster an environment' in which, simply put, the kids can be kids.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
Sabres name Kyle Okposo 20th captain in team history
The next captain of the Buffalo Sabres is Kyle Okposo. General manager Kevyn Adams made the announcement Saturday during a team party for the players’ families. Paul Hamilton has more:
Projecting Penguins Final Roster, Lines & Who Hits Waivers
The NHL salary cap will be a blessing in disguise for at least one Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman. The team cannot afford eight defenders, and though one of their nine is still eligible to be sent to the AHL, it does not appear the Penguins will go that route. After a...
