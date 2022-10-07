ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mississippi River at lowest level in a decade, affecting shipping traffic and drinking water

By Mark Schleifstein, The Times-Picayune
mycouriertribune.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Albert Petrie
2d ago

Joshua Barthelemy if you believe this you are a very ignorant person with the rest the people that has your thoughts just ignorant it is vital for the cargo to come up through the Mississippi River throughout the states you do not know the consequence that's going to take place because you are ignorant with the rest of the people who thinks the way you do bottom line. no laughing matter

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Drinking Water#Sea Level#Water Supply#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#The Carrollton Gauge
NOLA.com

Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts

Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hwy.co

The Big Easy: The Truth Behind This Strange City Nickname

Cities have unique nicknames. New York City is the Big Apple, Las Vegas is Sin City, Chicago is the Windy City, and Detroit is Motor City. Sometimes they make sense, like with Denver. It truly is the Mile High City. Other times you scratch your head, like with New Orleans. Why is New Orleans called The Big Easy?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
marinelink.com

Thoma-Sea to Build New Cameron Ferries

Tthe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that it received an apparent low bid from Houma, La. based Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish. The bid was $49,706,865. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group,...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Founder of company that built Natchez steamboat dies at 86

William Dow, a steamboat enthusiast who founded the New Orleans Steamboat Co., which built and operates the steamboat Natchez, died on Sept. 13 at his home in Lake George, New York, of complications of a fall, his colleague Gordon Stevens said. He was 86. “Bill was a lover of boats,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NOLA.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Prince of Wales to second-line on Sunday

The Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Club will second-line through the Touro-Bouligny, Central City, Garden District and the Irish Channel on Sunday. Prince of Wales is one of the oldest social and pleasure clubs in New Orleans, dating back to 1928. Formed by dock workers, its roots are in the Irish Channel and other Uptown neighborhoods along the river.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy