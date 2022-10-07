ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

David Heitz

Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace

(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it

“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO
David Heitz

Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollars

The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.
DENVER, CO
K99

See One of the Oldest Giraffes in the Country at the Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo is home to animals from all over the world ⁠— including one of the nation's oldest giraffes. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo's matriarchal giraffe, Kipele, is now the fourth oldest giraffe in the country's AZA-accredited zoos, having just had her 29th birthday. Kipele...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup, backed out of a parking spot in front of the bar and intentionally drove into victims including bar employees, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a man who was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital and three people sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
GOLDEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age

Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
DENVER, CO

