HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is Saturday, October 8 at Hutchinson Community College. "We are so excited that we can gather in person," said Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Alzheimer's Association. "We, obviously are going to be as safe as we possibly can. There's just something about everybody being together and walking and just sharing this as a community. We're excited to come to Hutchinson."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO