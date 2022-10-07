Read full article on original website
USD 313 looking to use state mental health grant
BUHLER, Kan. — If you have mental health training and experience, but are looking for just a few hours while your kids are at school, Buhler USD 313 would like to talk with you. "We have a position open right now that we have not had any applicants for,"...
Flax: Foundation is working on recruitment and fundraising
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jessica Flax, the new full time director of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation, said sometimes the best kept secret about the hospital isn't really the best kept secret. "The foundation really, was established back in the early 1980s as the lifeline of the hospital at the...
Bethany College Choir singing for spring trip
LINDSBORG, Kan. —The Bethany College Choir will be hosting a Hymn Sing-A-Thon on Nov. 11, 2022, to raise funds for their choir tour to Europe in the spring of 2023. The choir will sing hymns from the Lutheran Book of Worship in the Pearson Chapel on the Bethany College Campus.
Buhler USD 313 Board to meet Monday
BUHLER, Kan. — The long term future of USD 313's finances is on the agenda for the Buhler school board on Monday. They have allotted a half hour for a discussion on an outstanding debt and financing analysis as part of their October meeting. Also on the agenda are...
Goddard teacher recognized for saving student’s life at school
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers are tasked with a lot already, but a Goddard Middle School teacher went above and beyond in a life-saving effort. In recognition of a heroic act, that teacher was surprised Friday morning, honored by her school, the district and the student she saved. The school district’s police chief presented her with an honorary badge.
Son bullied, Kan. mother wants cell phones removed from school
BARTON COUNTY —Hours after a story on Great Bend Post was released depicting cyber bullying that was reported at Hoisington Middle School, a mother of a student at Great Bend High School came forward and said, “there’s a lot going on, and this is just the tip of the iceberg because so many parents have a story.”
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment
TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
Hutch Clinic holding Trunk or Treat Oct. 22
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On October 22nd from 4 to 6 p.m., the Hutchinson Clinic at 2101 North Waldron is throwing their first-ever Trunk or Treat community event. There will be complimentary hot dogs and also candy available from Clinic team members' decorated car trunks. You and the kids can...
Cyber bullying: Photos of Hoisington student undressing in locker room
BARTON COUNTY —The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education heard from the mother and grandfather of a middle school student at Monday’s meeting. Molly Brewer (mother) and Wayne Stout (grandfather) reported that the student was a victim of cyber bullying on district grounds and want improved policies in place to prevent the incidents from happening again.
New Special Olympics team to benefit from BBQ
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Andover Lutheran Church BBQ near Windom later this month will benefit a Hutchinson-based Special Olympics team. Church members will start serving home-cooked pork sandwiches and homemade desserts at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23 for a free will donation. All proceeds will go to...
Shop Local, Give Local coming Nov. 9
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Shop Local, Give Local event for the United Way of Reno County returns November 9th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to shop 14 local boutiques all in Memorial Hall while enjoying a cocktail and appetizers all for a great cause. These local boutiques will give 20% of their proceeds to the United Way campaign. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Alzheimer's Walk is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is Saturday, October 8 at Hutchinson Community College. "We are so excited that we can gather in person," said Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Alzheimer's Association. "We, obviously are going to be as safe as we possibly can. There's just something about everybody being together and walking and just sharing this as a community. We're excited to come to Hutchinson."
U.S. Senator on the stump for statewide Republican slate Monday in Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall is on a statewide bus tour with Republican candidates Monday. "We're stumping for Governor candidate Derek Schmidt," Marshall said. "It's been a great week with him. This is day number six, the last week. We'll be all over south central Kansas today, including Hutchinson."
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
Spook Walk is back Oct. 14 and 15 at Dillon Nature Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kids 12 and younger and their families need to get their tickets now for the Halloween tradition of the Spook Walk at Dillon Nature Center coming up October 14 and 15. Little ones will enjoy walking along the trails and enjoying performances from friendly 'spooks' from...
Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
3 in the Community: El Dorado
KSN News headed to El Dorado to learn more about what the community has to offer as part of our 3 in the Community initiative.
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated
DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
