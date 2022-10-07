Public comment ends for Biden oil and gas leasing plan, details for 2023 leasing emerge

Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Cassidy Tours River Parishes Community College & Zen-Noh Grain
BATON ROUGE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently toured River Parishes Community College (RPCC) in Gonzales to learn how they are training students to fill jobs in Louisiana’s energy industry. That industry received a boost from Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes billions for hydrogen hubs, carbon capture technologies, and demonstration projects to develop the cutting-edge energy innovations pioneered here in Louisiana.
pelicanpostonline.com
Strategic Planning to take up “red dust problem” plaguing neighborhoods (Monday)
A. Discussion of allocating funds to each district at Councilman’s discretion for drainage, roads, and infrastructure per set guidelines. (Chairman Joel Robert) b. Discussion of reducing the cost of storm debris removal. (Chairman Joel Robert) c. Proposed Resolution to request State & Federal Government to address the Red Dust...
brproud.com
Constitutional Amendments on the ballot: Tax breaks for veterans, removing slavery from constitution
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Voters will have a number of constitutional amendments to vote on this November. Your Local Election Headquarters will break down each one leading up to the election. On the ballot this November is the option to increase property tax breaks for disabled veterans and...
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included […]
KPLC TV
Oil company to lay off over 100 employees at Lafayette office, offshore locations
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Houston-based oil and natural gas company is closing its Lafayette office, permanently laying off 135 employees at the office and various offshore locations. QuarterNorth Energy announced that it will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, and layoffs...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge policy that lets employees work and collect retirement checks could end soon
After more than seven months of negotiations, a proposal to make major cutbacks in a city-parish program that allows some employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits will be debated by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the coming week. The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and...
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
brproud.com
Abortion rights activists gather at state capitol spreading awareness on voting, women’s rights
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Saturday, abortion rights activists gathered outside the Louisiana Capitol Building to spread awareness of women’s rights and voting. The nation is currently divided over the Supreme decision on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “We deserve Bodily autonomy. We deserve to make...
theadvocate.com
No evidence for 'Day of Hope' controversy, school leader says; board could seek investigation
East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse said his staff has made “exhaustive attempts” to verify complaints lodged against a controversial Sept. 20 “Day of Hope” field trip to a church in Baton Rouge and has been unable "to find verifiable evidence supporting any of those claims and accusations.”
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
wbrz.com
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into 'Day of Hope' trip
BATON ROUGE – Despite Thursday night's lengthy, contentious meeting, the East Baton Rouge school board won't endorse an investigation into wrongdoing at the "Day of Hope" field trip. Late in the meeting, the school system didn't sign off on a resolution that would formally approve the ongoing internal investigation...
mediafeed.org
Louisiana State University will cost you this much
Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30
During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
theadvocate.com
A charter school for students with dyslexia could add a high school, despite low scores
A charter school in Baton Rouge that focuses on educating students with dyslexia is petitioning the state to let it add a high school despite the chronic low proficiency rates of its students. Louisiana Key Academy, which opened in 2013, is requesting to start the new high school in fall...
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
kadn.com
Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community
Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
wbrz.com
Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job
BATON ROUGE- A man with ties to a prolific drug ring operated out of a Baton Rouge mansion around the LSU lakes is also accused of leaving a woman with an incomplete roof project after taking her money. Brenda Robinson said she hired Frank Francisco Palma in December 2020 to...
