kmmo.com
WATER IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN SEDALIA
The city of Sedalia is scheduled to replace water mains in several areas within city limits beginning on Monday, October 10. The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wanted to provide residents living in the following areas information about the water main replacements. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 7, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers took a found property report in the lobby of the Police Department. Edlynn F. Raed found a wallet in the parking lot near the Prime Time store, 216 West Broadway. The wallet contained identification, but contact could not be made with the owner. The wallet was placed into evidence for safe keeping.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
kmmo.com
MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
showmeprogress.com
Burg Fest – October 8, 2022
Hundreds of people attended Burg Fest, a fall street festival in downtown Warrensburg today. Johnson County Democrats had a booth on the street with yard signs and literature. A reminder – the plural of aneccdote is not data. That being said, a number of women approached the booth to...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
kmmo.com
BOTHWELL LODGE STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST STARGAZING EVENT
The Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is hosting a stargazing event on Friday, October 21. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the day-use area. There will be an informative presentation on light pollution and telescopes. Following the presentation, participants can stick around to view the stars and planets from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT
The Sedalia City Council considered an ordinance authorizing a school resource officer cooperative agreement during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says the council authorized the cooperative agreement between the Sedalia School District 200 and the Sedalia Police Department. In other news from the meeting, the...
lakeexpo.com
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
abc17news.com
Man hurt after UTV crash in Morgan County
Morgan County, Mo. (KMIZ) A UTV crash in Morgan County left a man in serious condition. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened Saturday around 1:00 p.m. at 28170 on Highway 135 in Morgan County. Troopers say, 39-year-old Joshua Adkins was driving on a steep embankment when...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN INJURED IN MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was moderately injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, October 7. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Gary Young, turned in front of a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Dawn Shipman. Shipman proceeded to strike Young and then struck another vehicle head on.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE MAN SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED IN COOPER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
A Boonville man charged with attempted murder in January of 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced. According to a Boonville Police report, on January 3, 2021, officers were dispatched to a residence to a report of shots fired. A woman told authorities Kalynn Dean Hendren pointed a rifle at her, and while wrestling over the rifle, Hendren fired one round. Officers found the spent shell casing, and the bullet fragment was located in the wall of the living room.
Family loses home to fire in Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Two Killed In Head-On Crash With Semi Truck On Hwy 5
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed when a vehicle crashed head-on with a semi truck, Friday evening, Oct. 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins, of Camdenton, was driving a 2006 Chevy HHR southbound on Highway 5, north of Mt. Horeb Road, when she attempted to pass a Ford Edge driven by 32-year-old Samantha Lucas, of Falcon, Mo. The Chevy collided with an oncoming 2020 International LT625 semi truck driven by 40-year-old Joel Montgomery of Birmingham, Ala. The Chevy then crashed into the front of the Ford Edge.
kwos.com
Columbia and Jefferson City are under a frost advisory
A freeze warning is now in effect for Mexico, Laddonia, Macon and other northern towns in the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says freezing temperatures of between 30 and 32 degrees are expected tomorrow (Saturday) morning. The NWS says sensitive outdoor vegetation...
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
