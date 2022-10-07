ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Willy From the Block
2d ago

I used to be a republican voter. I changed to independent for this exact same reason. There are Republicans, Democrats and then there are Trump supporters. These Trump supporters are allowing their party to crumble from the inside out. the ridiculous conspiracy theories, anger and bullying is a huge problem. The more it crumbles, the more they point fingers at everyone except themselves.

TrumpMakesMeSick
2d ago

Arizona is not Trump’s state! He needs to stay out of Arizona. He owes a lot of $$$ to Arizona for his campaign. He has caused a lot of problems already.

Gary Rolling
2d ago

cuz I want a fair election now or in the future let him get rid of all the chips at Nancy plus insisted be put in all the voting booths so they can monitor the voting the way they wanted to make every third vote for Trump go to Biden like they did the last time but nobody wants to look into that but they'll gladly spend our tax dollars and get away with it

POLITICO

Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences

The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit

The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans sue fellow state party members over election laws

PHOENIX -- Arizona Republicans are suing other Republicans in the state in a dispute over what's required under state election laws and rules. The Arizona Republican Party and the Republican National Committee contend in new legal papers that Maricopa County is not complying with requirements to have inspectors from both political parties at polling places. Similar requirements exist, the lawsuit says, for the boards that oversee processing of early ballots, vote adjudication boards and the boards that oversee operations at county election headquarters.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Grassroots Republican PCs Provide ‘Golden Tickets’ to Guide Arizona Voters, Sparking Accusations of Far-Right Radicalism

Scottsdale-area grassroots Republican precinct committeemen in Legislative District (LD) 3 (previously District 23 before redistricting) put together a “Golden Ticket” for voters in their district this year listing which candidates to vote for and which ballot measures to support in the November 8 election. They expanded it to include as many LDs as they could obtain information for, and now have almost all 30 LD “Golden Tickets” posted. However, some Republicans are loudly objecting, including Nancy Ordowski, the first vice chair of LD-3, and there is some opposition to limiting the number of endorsements for the Paradise Valley Unified School District Governing Board (PVUSDGB).
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Major change to Arizona abortion rights

This is the third week of demonstrations in Arizona in response to the death of a young woman in the Middle East. Animal rights groups demand action after 14 wild horses were shot, killed in national forest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Animal rights advocates are calling on authorities to...
ARIZONA STATE
Tech Dirt

Arizona GOP Secretary Of State Candidate Insists ‘Deep State’ Google Is Blocking His Website; Turns Out He Requested It Not Be Indexed

These days, the conspiracy-minded GOP candidates (who seem to be an increasing majority of the party right now) seem to believe that there needs to be a conspiracy against them or they’re just not that important. It can be the deep state, big tech, or the “woke banks” or whatever, but someone must be coming to get them. It’s all nonsense. Mark Finchem is the GOP candidate in Arizona for Secretary of State. If he wins, he’ll be one of a distressingly high number of politicians in charge of future elections who believes — against all facts and evidence — that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Such people can do an awful lot of damage.
ARIZONA STATE
