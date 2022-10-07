ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Welker and Her Husband John Hughes Are Picture-Perfect! See Their Cutest Photos Together

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
A fairytale romance unlike any other! Today anchor Kristen Welker and her husband, John Hughes, are so cute together. The happy couple got married in 2017 and have been posting sweet photos to give fans a glimpse into their marriage ever since.

The White House correspondent and the marketing executive met in October 2014 when they were set up on a date by a mutual friend. The first year of their relationship put their communication skills to the test as Kristen was constantly traveling to cover news on the presidential campaign trail.

“We were head over heels for each other,” he told the New York Times in March 2017. “But it was tough. We never knew where she was going to be.”

Despite the challenges, John knew the Harvard University alum was his perfect match. In June 2016, he proposed to Kristen in front of the Lincoln Memorial. In March 2017, the lovebirds got married in a beautiful ceremony in front of their closest friends and family at the Bellevue Hotel in Pennsylvania.

Soon after they wed, the pair decided they wanted to start a family together. The TV personality opened up about her struggles with infertility and the decision to consult with doctors.

“I never imagined, and I think most people don’t, that you’re going to be one of the couples that will struggle with infertility,” she told People in September 2021. “And yet, there we were.”

After undergoing unsuccessful IVF treatments, Kristen and John turned to surrogacy. They were matched with a surrogate in 2019 and revealed the exciting news that they were expecting their first child in April 2021.

“I can’t explain just how wonderful she’s been,” John said about the couple’s surrogate during the announcement on Today. “For her, this was about giving something to us that she felt a deep connection to.”

In June 2021, Kristen and John announced they became parents to their adorable baby girl, Margot Lane Welker Hughes. The proud mom assisted doctors when her little one was born, catching her daughter when she first made her arrival into the world.

“We stayed in rooms next to each other and visited throughout so that we and little Margot could thank her for bringing Margot into the world,” Kristen told Today about her surrogate. “Also, Margot is truly the love of our lives. Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it.”

Keep scrolling to see Kristen and John’s cutest photos together over the years.

