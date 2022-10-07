ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Latinos needed to help researchers test drug to delay or prevent Alzheimer’s disease

By Sally Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42l7zW_0iQJkxd700

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, researchers are asking Latinos to be part of an important study that could prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s one of the first, if not the first clinical trial to enroll participants as young as 55 years of age who may be at risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease,” epidemiologist Dr. Christian Salazar said.

The study involved an experimental drug that would help doctors detect if you are at risk of the disease years before it impacts your brain.

“What we know about Alzheimer’s is that there are these changes that happen in the brain, these toxic changes that happen about 20 years before symptoms of Alzheimer’s appear. And what the ahead study does is it tests whether getting ahead of the symptoms can help to prevent or delay memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease,” Salazar said.

The Latino population is especially encouraged to participate in the research.

“Latinos comprise about 19 to 20% of the U.S. population. But unfortunately, less than 1% of Latino and Hispanic adults participate in Alzheimer’s disease trials,” Salazar said. “Without participation of Latino and Hispanic adults, we won’t know whether these treatments can help the Latino community.”

Once chosen for the trial, doctors will conduct a screening process that will determine whether individuals are at risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’ll measure the amount of amyloid and then assign a treatment based on the level of amyloid in the brain,” said Salazar.

Trial participants will then go through memory testing, a blood test and brain scans before being given an infusion of the investigational treatment every two to four weeks.

“We won’t know whether these treatments will work unless people participate, which is why I’m urging Latinos to get involved and to participate, it can help future generations, it may benefit the community. And it’s a great way to give back to the community,” Salazar said.

You can be pre-screened to see if you are a candidate to participate in the study .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's

As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
Austin, TX
Society
TheConversationCanada

Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Scrubs Magazine

The First Drug to Slow Alzheimer’s Progression is Finally Here

Researchers have been searching for a drug that can slow the progression of dementia for decades, but they have come up empty handed – until now. A new drug called lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, has shown to slow the rate of decline in memory and thinking in early stage Alzheimer’s patients. This is the first time a drug has proven effective at changing the trajectory of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial, company says

The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinos#Linus Alzheimer#Experimental Drug#Blood Test#Racism#Senior Health#General Health#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Healthline

How a Cystoscopy Can Help Identify Bladder Cancer

A cystoscopy is an imaging test that helps doctors view the inside of the bladder. While the test is useful for a number of different bladder conditions, it’s a key part of the bladder cancer diagnostic process. When cancer is suspected, a doctor or healthcare professional can use a...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Groundbreaking Method “Starves” Highly-Lethal Cancer Tumors of Energy, Eradicating Them

New breakthrough in treating glioblastoma, a currently incurable type of cancer. Ground-breaking research at Tel Aviv University successfully eradicated glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer. The researchers achieved the result by developing a strategy based on their finding of two crucial mechanisms in the brain that promote tumor growth and survival: one shields cancer cells from the immune system, while the other provides the energy needed for rapid tumor growth. The research discovered that astrocytes, which are brain cells, regulate both methods, and that when they aren’t there, tumor cells die and are eliminated.
CANCER
Benzinga

Despite Advancement, Benefits From Alzheimer's Drugs May Be Limited, Say Researchers

Recently, Biogen Inc BIIB and Eisai Co ESALY announced encouraging data from the most-watched Alzheimer's therapies in the clinic. Lecanemab cleared accumulations in the brain of beta-amyloid, sticky protein fragments that researchers have long suspected contribute to Alzheimer's. Citing physicians and neurology researchers, Wall Street Journal reported that the drug's...
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Drug Shows Promise Against Autoimmune Disease Scleroderma

MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers report early success with using an existing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug to treat systemic sclerosis, a rare but potentially devastating autoimmune condition. The disease, a subset of scleroderma, hardens the skin and affects internal organs, but no approved treatment for it exists. So, the research team from the University of Michigan and University of Pittsburgh decided to study whether the RA drug...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KXAN

KXAN

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy