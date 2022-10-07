Read full article on original website
Essence
Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible
The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement
Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
Here’s What the Baby From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’ Album Cover Looks Like Now
Over 28 years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. released his classic debut album,. on Bad Boy Entertainment. Not only was the music impactful but the picture of a chubby baby on the front cover would become one of the most recognizable images in hip-hop history. So who is the diaper-donning baby...
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
ETOnline.com
Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans
Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
Keke Wyatt Is a Powerhouse Singer About Her Business — But Twerking Her Cakes, Takes the Cake
Powerhouse vocalist Keke Wyatt could surely shatter a glass window with her range, but in this instance, she shattered folks’ timelines with a twerking video that went viral. The mother of 11 was back in action and recently performing at the Macon Music Festival with Anthony Hamilton and Carl...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
BET
Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!
Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
PopSugar
Surprise — Taylour Paige Marries Fashion Designer Rivington Starchild
Taylour Paige is married! A rep for Paige confirmed the exciting news to POPSUGAR after the star's friends shared a number of Instagram photos of the occasion on Oct. 5. Paige, who also turned 32 on her wedding day, tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The designer shared a video on his fashion brand's Instagram Stories featuring Paige and the caption "J.M." — which presumably stands for "just married."
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
Bond Girls Lana Wood And Ursula Andress Recall Working With Sean Connery
Two of the most famous Bond girls open up about working with the late Sean Connery. The film franchise James Bond is turning 60 this year and it is truly inspiring to look back on all of the wonderful films made over the years. Sean is a fan favorite Bond and was popular on set with the ladies as well.
HipHopDX.com
Offset & Saweetie Cheating Rumors Run Rampant After Quavo Gets 'Messy' On New Song
Offset and Saweetie trended on social media for all the wrong reasons after fans believed Quavo alluded to them sleeping together. The apparent revelation came on Quavo’s new album with fellow Migos member Takeoff, Only Built For Infinity Links, which arrived on streaming services on Friday (October 7). “I...
psychologytoday.com
To Heal Your Inner Child, First Disempower Your Adaptive One
To lessen parental criticism, a child—however unconsciously—feels obliged to alter and adapt their behavior. To achieve true intimacy, the self-limiting ways you adapted as a child must be replaced by a much less constricting form of adaptation. Your “wise adult” can mitigate the negative consequences of your adaptive...
KIDS・
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
People are ready to throw down for an adorable little girl who just wants her pencil back
This article originally appeared on 01.31.20 As the nation helplessly watches our highest halls of government toss justice to the wind, a 2nd grader has given us someplace to channel our frustrations. In a hilarious video rant, a youngster named Taylor shared a story that has folks ready to go to the mat for her and her beloved, pink, perfect attendance pencil. Instagrammer @tabgeezy shared a video of her daughter telling the story of how she put her perfect attendance pencil—the pink one that she had legitimately earned —in the classroom box of pencils to be sharpened. But when she went to retrieve it from the sharpened pencils box, all she found were plain yellow pencils. That's because Lizzie—who, by the way, had not earned a perfect attendance pencil because she had gone to CANADA —was using it. And not only that, but Canada Lizzie then lost Taylor's pencil in her desk, and her teacher was no help.
KIDS・
ETOnline.com
Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday
Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
soultracks.com
Motown great Ivy Joe Hunter dies at age 82
For those of us who grew up on the iconic music of Motown, the last few years have brought us news of too many deaths of friends. And tonight, we mourn that passing of Motown singer, songwriter and producer, the great Ivy Jo Hunter. He was 82. The Detroit-raised Hunter...
