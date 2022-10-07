Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage chosen for today is found in 1 Peter 1:8: “Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and even though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy.” For the believer, this is confirmation of our relationship with God, our Father. Faith is the key, however! We know this. Through faith, we believe. Do you have that inexpressible joy? Do a self-evaluation? Reach out to Jesus if you do not possess it.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO