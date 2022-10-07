Read full article on original website
You Believe in Him and are Filled with Joy
The Scriptural passage chosen for today is found in 1 Peter 1:8: "Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and even though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy." For the believer, this is confirmation of our relationship with God, our Father. Faith is the key, however! We know this. Through faith, we believe. Do you have that inexpressible joy? Do a self-evaluation? Reach out to Jesus if you do not possess it.
Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers
Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
Z-Diner En Blanc Simpson County 2022
On October 1, 2022 Rho Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated hosted the first Annual Z-Diner En Blanc Simpson County. This event was hosted at the beautiful Alice Davis Park, Main Street Mendenhall.
Chapel Hart honors Loretta Lynn with twist on “Fist City”
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi trio Chapel Hart received a request from country music legend Loretta Lynn before her death. The Hattiesburg American reported Lynn asked the trio to put a twist on one of her songs the same way they did with Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” During their appearance on America’s Got Talent this year, […]
Mississippi Day Care Worker Fired For Scaring Kids In Halloween Mask
One video depicts a worker wearing a “Scream” mask and shouting “clean up” while chasing a child around a classroom.
Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
Peter Anderson Arts Festival accepting submissions from Mississippi artists
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Artists of all ages could have their work showcased and win cash prizes during the 44th Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival. The festival showcases more than 400 artists, crafters and food vendor booths in downtown Ocean Springs. Live music and artist demonstrations are planned throughout the weekend of Saturday, […]
6 Must-See Places in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the more modest states, but its jaw-dropping landscapes and an overall laidback lifestyle make up for it. Not to mention that it has acres of forestland where you can roam around free. Plus, the food is delicious!. Located in the south of the US, Mississippi is...
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The Reverend James Martin Harrison, age 79, formerly of Magee, Mississippi
The Reverend James Martin Harrison, age 79, formerly of Magee, Mississippi

The Reverend James Martin Harrison, age 79, of Meridian Mississippi passed away at the Bella Vita Assisted Living in Phoenix, Arizona on October 6th, 2022. A service will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, MS on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 10:30am. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Simpson Central Homecoming Court
Simpson Central Homecoming Court

Central Central is proud to announce their homecoming court for 2022-2023 school year. The young ladies and their escorts along with...
Jackie Nell Blakeney Craft, 87 of Taylorsville, Mississippi
Jackie Nell Blakeney Craft, 87 of Taylorsville, Mississippi

(April 8, 1935 – October 6, 2022) Jackie Nell Blakeney Craft, 87 of Taylorsville, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
Aplos Coming to Highland Village, CARA Dog Days of Summer and Mission First
General Manager Steven O'Neill and Executive Chef Alex Eaton of The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100) are preparing to launch a new Mediterranean "fast fine dining" restaurant called Aplos at Highland Village in early 2018. "Aplos is the Greek word for simple, and we plan...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Warbird flyover supporting United Way of West Central Mississippi happening Thursday
The Southern Heritage Air Foundation along with the North American Trainer Association is proud to support The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Dine and Stroll the Old Mississippi River Bridge: Supper on the ‘Sip 2022. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the gates to the SOLD OUT Event will...
New Leland Speed Scholarship Provides Full Tuition for All Mississippi Students at MC
New Leland Speed Scholarship Provides Full Tuition for All Mississippi Students at MC

A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school's history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi.
Discovery of a dismembered foot in Mississippi leads to break in Louisiana cold case
More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found on the North Shore, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim.
