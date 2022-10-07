Read full article on original website
Montana man recounts spotting pack of wolverines in Teton wilderness
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime sighting that one Montana man was lucky enough to see. Doug MacCartney saw not one, not two, but a pack of about a dozen wolverines while hiking in the Teton wilderness.
HometownLife.com
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
kmvt
After a busy fire season, Idaho Fish & Game reminds hunters to take extra caution
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fire season un-officially coming to an end here in the Gem State, that typically means deer hunting season is not far behind. But that doesn’t mean the door has closed on the dangers of wildfires, especially as hunters kick off the season. Idaho...
Fish, Wildlife & Parks warns bird hunters in Montana to be vigilant of bird flu
"The current one is transmitted primarily by waterfowl. It's highly lethal in geese, especially snow geese and Canadian geese." said Charles Noland
General hunting season kicks off soon in Montana
The General Hunting season in Montana kicks off in a couple of weeks and Fish Wildlife and Parks want everyone to be ready.
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
KXLY
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
Crash near Greer Grade closes Highway 12 for 2 hours
Orofino - At 07:02 a.m. on Sunday morning rescue crews were dispatched for a two vehicle collision on hwy 12 mile marker 51.5. The wreck occurred about 6 miles outside Orofino Idaho at the bottom of the Greer Grade. Kamiah Fire-Rescue, Clearwater County ambulance, the Orofino Fire Department, Lewis County...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
kmvt
More Sockeye Salmon returned to central Idaho in 2022 than in nearly a decade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said that 736 adult Sockeye Salmon completed the 900-mile trip from the Pacific Ocean to the high-elevation Stanley Basin at about 6,000 feet. Of the returning fish, some were sent to hatcheries to be spawned, and 467...
Post Register
October Idaho Wildfire Updates
Idaho (CBS2) — 20 wildfires and a prescribed burn in the Payette National Forest continue to burn in Idaho as the Gem State moves further into fall. Most of Idaho sits about 5-10 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year, largely due to a high-pressure system that is encapsulating much of the Pacific Northwest. Still, temperatures are much cooler than in the hot summer months, which has allowed fire crews to make considerable progress on several fires.
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging
So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
Idaho State Journal
Missing Idaho boy and girl found safe more than week after disappearance
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is reporting that Autumn and William have been found safe in Payette. Caldwell police are also reporting that the missing teens have been located.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley Fire Department puts out lumberyard fire in Otis Orchards
The Spokane Valley Fire Department quickly put out a lumberyard fire in Otis Orchards on Friday. Right now, an investigation into what started it is underway.
Utah man says his horse was found and returned home after he ran away with wild mustangs for 8 years
A Utah man said his horse was found 8 years after he ran off with a herd of mustangs. Shane Adams said his horse, Mongo, ran off while the pair were camping in West Desert when a herd ran by. After years, the Bureau of Land Management found Mongo with...
Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
KTVB
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
