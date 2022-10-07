ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bovill, ID

Elk River, ID
Idaho State
Bovill, ID
eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, ID
KXLY

Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Crash near Greer Grade closes Highway 12 for 2 hours

Orofino - At 07:02 a.m. on Sunday morning rescue crews were dispatched for a two vehicle collision on hwy 12 mile marker 51.5. The wreck occurred about 6 miles outside Orofino Idaho at the bottom of the Greer Grade. Kamiah Fire-Rescue, Clearwater County ambulance, the Orofino Fire Department, Lewis County...
OROFINO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
Post Register

October Idaho Wildfire Updates

Idaho (CBS2) — 20 wildfires and a prescribed burn in the Payette National Forest continue to burn in Idaho as the Gem State moves further into fall. Most of Idaho sits about 5-10 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year, largely due to a high-pressure system that is encapsulating much of the Pacific Northwest. Still, temperatures are much cooler than in the hot summer months, which has allowed fire crews to make considerable progress on several fires.
IDAHO STATE
Fishing
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
MONTANA STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging

So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
IDAHO STATE

