Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans. Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday. "We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and...
Early voting begins in Indiana on Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 general election is just a few weeks away, and early voting begins on Wednesday in Indiana. All Hoosiers who are registered to vote are eligible to vote early through Nov. 7. To find your polling location, click here. Kentucky's no-excuse early voting only takes...
Jewish woman challenging Kentucky abortion law appears on national news show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three Jewish women from Louisville who have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion laws appeared on a national news show Sunday. Lisa Sobel is one of the three women who filed a lawsuit Thursday against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. Sobel appear on CNN talking about her fears of undergoing another round of fertility treatments under current law.
Kentucky sees rush of independent voter registrations ahead of Tuesday's deadline
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is 4 p.m. Tuesday. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said there's always a last-minute push to get registered, and this year is no different. This year, Adams said Kentucky has seen a large increase in young people...
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
Kentucky voters will decide next month on 2 constitutional amendments. Here's what they say.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voters arriving at the polls in 29 days to vote on two constitutional amendments, one of which could shape the future of abortion access in the state. As it stands now, Kentucky's constitution doesn't have clear protections for allowing women the choice to an abortion....
