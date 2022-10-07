ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wdrb.com

Early voting begins in Indiana on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 general election is just a few weeks away, and early voting begins on Wednesday in Indiana. All Hoosiers who are registered to vote are eligible to vote early through Nov. 7. To find your polling location, click here. Kentucky's no-excuse early voting only takes...
wdrb.com

Jewish woman challenging Kentucky abortion law appears on national news show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three Jewish women from Louisville who have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion laws appeared on a national news show Sunday. Lisa Sobel is one of the three women who filed a lawsuit Thursday against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. Sobel appear on CNN talking about her fears of undergoing another round of fertility treatments under current law.
