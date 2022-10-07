Read full article on original website
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
WCVB
Fall foliage brings huge turnout, heavy traffic to northern New Hampshire
LINCOLN, N.H. — People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said...
Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious
They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
HometownLife.com
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
hubcityradio.com
SD Game, Fish, & Park vote against allowing pets in camping facilities
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has denied a proposal to allow pets inside camping facilities like cabins and suites at state park and recreation areas. Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Simpson says more people have pets, in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. A 10-dollar...
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
mynbc5.com
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
vermontjournal.com
3rd Annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.
WCAX
Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has set ambitious climate goals for the future: a 40% reduction below the 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and an 80% reduction below those levels by 2050. When modeling for those gas reductions there often is one element missing-- the human response...
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Ready to Fill Up? These Are the Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
When I began writing this article, it was currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, at 6:30 am on Monday, October 3r, it was 33 degrees in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many Mainers are now thinking...
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
NECN
A Vt. Farmstand Where the View Is as Good as the Cheese and Maple Syrup
New England has no shortage of delicious locally sourced food items, and Vermont tends to lead the way. There are endless options for cheese, maple syrup, meats, breads, beer and more, and when driving through the Green Mountain State, it really isn’t that difficult to find them. Roadside farmstands, neighborhood convenience stores and even gas stations are stocked with some great food and drink from local businesses, making it easy for visitors to grab some of their favorite things without having to spend too much time driving around.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
laconiadailysun.com
Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
