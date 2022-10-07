ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Video Game Stocks? 1 to Buy Right Now and 2 to Avoid

By Kritika Sarmah
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2XOX_0iQJZFym00

Technological advancement is boosting the video games industry’s prospects. Thus, the fundamentally strong stock Playtika Holding (PLTK) might be an ideal investment. However, as the sector faces near-term headwinds, Roblox (RBLX) and Unity Software (U) might be best avoided. Read more….

The current video game industry is bigger and more diverse than ever. Today’s video games offer photorealistic graphics and simulate reality to an astonishing degree in many cases. Moreover, technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing internet penetration rate and the easy availability of internet games are boosting the gaming sector. The global video game market was valued at $195.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12.9% from 2022 to 2030 .

Hence, the fundamentally strong video game stock Playtika Holding Corp. ( PLTK ) might be an ideal investment.

However, the gaming sector’s ability to weather an economic downturn is being questioned. Data from analytics firm NPD showed that U.S. consumer spending on video games is expected to decline 8.7% this year.

Given this backdrop, fundamentally weak gaming stocks Roblox Corporation ( RBLX ) and Unity Software Inc. ( U ) might be avoided now.

Stock to Buy:

Playtika Holding Corp. ( PLTK )

PLTK develops mobile games worldwide. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games and distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms . The company is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

On September 7, it was reported that Bingo Blitz, a PLTK studio and popular free-to-play Bingo game, had partnered with renowned actress Drew Barrymore in a one-year partnership to kick off a new era of bingo. The reinvention of the classic game might benefit the company.

PLTK’s revenues increased marginally year-over-year to $659.60 million in the second fiscal quarter that ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, the company’s comprehensive income grew 1.9% from the prior-year period to $119.10 million, while its cash flow from operating activities rose 27% year-over-year to $241.10 million.

The consensus EPS estimate of $0.79 for the fiscal year ending December 2023 represents a 21.2% improvement year-over-year. Similarly, the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion for the same year represents a 4.8% year-over-year increase.

The stock has gained 10.7% over the past five days to close its last trading session at $10.37.

PLTK’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

PLTK is rated an A in Value and a B in Quality. Within the 22-stock Entertainment – Toys & Video Games industry, it is ranked #6.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated PLTK for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all PLTK ratings here .

Stocks to Avoid:

Roblox Corporation ( RBLX )

RBLX operates as a developer and operator of an online entertainment platform. The company’s offerings include Roblox Studio, Roblox Client, Roblox Education, and Roblox Cloud .

RBLX’s loss from operations rose 19.1% from its year-ago value to $170.27 million in the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30. Its adjusted EBITDA decreased 69.6% year-over-year to $54.64 million.

The company’s net loss attributable to common stockholders grew 25.9% from the same period last year to $176.44 million, while net loss per share attributable to common stockholders increased 20% year-over-year to $0.30.

RBLX’s EPS is likely to come in at a negative $0.31 for the fiscal third quarter that ended September 2022, indicating a decline of 136.1% from the prior-year period. Its revenue is estimated to be $681.04 million for the same quarter.

RBLX’s shares have declined 62.1% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $39.15. The stock has fallen 14.7% over the past six months.

It’s no surprise that RBLX has an overall F rating, which translates to a Strong Sell in our POWR Rating system.

The stock also has an F grade for Stability and Sentiment and a D in Growth, Value, and Momentum. It is ranked last in the same industry.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Quality for RBLX, click here .

Unity Software Inc. ( U )

U operates as a platform for creating and running real-time three-dimensional content. The company’s platform has two segments: Create Solutions and Operate Solutions. Its offerings include Unity Ads and Unity IAP (In-App Purchases) to help users monetize content, Multiplay for multiplayer game hosting, and Vivox to enable game player-to-player communications.

In September, it was announced that AppLovin Corporation ( APP ) had scrapped its plans to acquire U after the latter opposed its $17.54 billion offer . This deal could have combined two prominent providers of tools for mobile developers.

For the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, U’s non-GAAP loss from operations widened 6,351% year-over-year to $44.13 million. Its non-GAAP net loss rose 3,862.5% from the previous-year quarter to $53.14 million. Its non-GAAP net loss per share grew 1,700% year-over-year to $0.18.

Analysts expect U’s loss per share for the fiscal third quarter (ended September 2022) to grow 147.7% year-over-year to $0.15. The company’s revenue is expected to be $326.51 million for the same period.

The stock has declined 74.9% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $35.81. The stock plunged 61.8% over the past six months.

U’s overall F rating translates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system.

The stock also has grade D for Value and Stability. It is ranked #21 in the same industry.

In addition, we have also rated U for Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. To see all POWR Ratings for U, click here .

RBLX shares were trading at $34.84 per share on Friday afternoon, down $4.31 (-11.01%). Year-to-date, RBLX has declined -66.23%, versus a -22.35% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4UCX_0iQJZFym00

Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities.

More...

The post Best Video Game Stocks? 1 to Buy Right Now and 2 to Avoid appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Trusty Stocks to Buy Now

Investors should continue to diversify their portfolios in the current market. While the share prices of many stocks may be volatile, it's important to look at the underlying businesses. These two healthcare stocks may not be high-growth investments, but they can offer stable portfolio returns over time. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

1 S&P 500 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

With a recession expected by next year, investors must consider investing in stocks that will remain resilient. To that end, Kroger (KR) could be a good choice, given the inelastic demand for its products and strong fundamentals. On the other hand, it could be wise to avoid Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), given its weak fundamentals and the tech industry’s bleak near-term prospects. Read on….
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Digital Realty Trust, Howard Hughes Corporation, and Ally Financial are all down sharply from the highs. Despite the overall pessimism, there’s a lot to like about all three of these companies. Patient investors who buy these now could see market-beating returns over the long run. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Stock#Casual Game#Game Developer#Gaming#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Video Game#Playtika Holding Corp#Npd#Unity Software Inc
Mark Hake

Facebook Looks Like a Bargain Stock Here

Facebook, owned by Meta Platforms (META), makes 97.5% of its revenue from digital advertising, according to its latest quarterly report. This is not going to change very much, metaverse or not. In fact, a study by a major digital advertising research firm recently confirmed digital ads are a solid growth market. As a result, FB stock now looks like a serious bargain for most value investors.
invezz.com

Levi’s stock is down 10% on Friday: should you buy?

Levi's reported mixed Q3 but lowered guidance for the full year. Hightower's Stephanie Link shares her outlook on the Levi's stock. Shares of the clothing company are down roughly 40% for the year. Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) is down nearly 10% on Friday even though the clothing company...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Top Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy in October and Hold for Decades

Chevron is an oil supermajor that has a long history of rewarding shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

1 Energy Stock to Buy That's Been Getting a Lot of Attention on Wall Street

Leading Oil & Gas company Energy Transfer (ET) delivered a strong performance in its last reported quarter and increased its fiscal 2022 full-year guidance. Moreover, continued energy demand, new strategic partnerships, and acquisitions are expected to boost the company's prospects. Considering ET's high dividend yield, this stock is getting much investor attention amid this turbulent market. Read on….
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy