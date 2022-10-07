Read full article on original website
Related
chicowildcats.com
Point Taken in Turlock
TURLOCK—After her quietest night of the campaign during Thursday's 2-0 win against Cal State East Bay, Chico State goalkeeper Emma Hofmann had one of her busiest matches of the season Sunday. The result was the same for the Wildcats opponents: zero goals. Hofmann made seven saves as the wildcats...
chicowildcats.com
Wildcats Keep Rising
TURLOCK—The Chico State men's soccer team surpassed the midway point of its conference season Sunday, and with its 2-0 win at Stanislaus State, indicated once again that it plans on being in the postseason picture all the way to the end. Adrian Fontanelli scored on a penalty kick and assisted (along with Preston Moll) on Noah Ross's second-half goal as the Wildcats logged their fourth consecutive road win and third via shutout.
Comments / 0