TURLOCK—The Chico State men's soccer team surpassed the midway point of its conference season Sunday, and with its 2-0 win at Stanislaus State, indicated once again that it plans on being in the postseason picture all the way to the end. Adrian Fontanelli scored on a penalty kick and assisted (along with Preston Moll) on Noah Ross's second-half goal as the Wildcats logged their fourth consecutive road win and third via shutout.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO