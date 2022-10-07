Read full article on original website
The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 security patch to its Galaxy S22 series and S21/FE devices, too. The update is lighter without many specifics told aside from the patch offering security fixes and system stability improvements.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: what we want to see
Over the last few years, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable phone, and 2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be even better than the current models. We’re not expecting to see this phone until quite late in 2023, so there aren’t many rumors about it just yet – but we have heard a few things, and you’ll find all of those below, along with information on the possible release date and price.
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
It's already end of the road for Google Maps Assistant Driving Mode
Thankfully Google is better at navigating actual roads than its own product roadmap
Consumer Reports.org
LG 55QNED85AQA TV
A 55-inch LCD (LED) 4K UHD TV from LG, with 2160p resolution, and HDR capability, four HDMI inputs, and two USB ports. This TV is internet enabled. Unlock for unbiased ratings and reviews for products and services you use everyday. The LG 55QNED85AQA is part of the Televisions test program...
ZDNet
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which is the best flagship for you?
Google's new Pixel 7 Pro continues the line's tradition of upping its photo and video game with enhanced hardware and new software processing features, while its second-gen Tensor G2 chip makes it the most powerful Pixel yet. Some power users will take advantage of every bit of that new power...
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
TechRadar
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: The perfect foldable
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn't have a radically new design, but it comes with key upgrades in major areas and an even more durable chassis. If you want a foldable that's easy to hold and use, this is the obvious choice.
Business Insider
How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet
To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
ZDNet
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
Android Headlines
Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022
Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
NewsTimes
These BTS-Approved Earbuds Just Got Marked Down to $99
From must-have home appliances to limited-edition phone cases, brands know the power of BTS when it comes to promoting their products. But the guys in BTS aren’t merely salesmen — they’re genuine supporters and ambassadors of the brands they choose to work with too. Case in point:...
daystech.org
History Of Google Pixel Smartphones – Updated October 2022
Google has changed its Nexus smartphone lineup with the Pixel sequence. This change occurred again in 2016, when the primary two Google Pixel smartphones arrived. With this alteration, Google roughly indicated that it’s executed making reasonably priced flagship-grade telephones geared toward builders and lovers, and that it needs to deliver its smartphone creations nearer to common customers.
Best Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals for October 2022
Where to pre-order the Google Pixel Watch and what to expect from Google’s first smartwatch
ZDNet
The best security camera deals on Amazon right now
Amazon is hosting an Early Access Sale next week but we've already found some really low prices on security cameras that you can take advantage of today. Popularly known as October Prime Day, Amazon's sale is sure to bring great deals on security cameras and more devices across the board, but how do you know which ones are the best?
