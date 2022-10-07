Over the last few years, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable phone, and 2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be even better than the current models. We’re not expecting to see this phone until quite late in 2023, so there aren’t many rumors about it just yet – but we have heard a few things, and you’ll find all of those below, along with information on the possible release date and price.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 DAYS AGO