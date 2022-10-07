ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: what we want to see

Over the last few years, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable phone, and 2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be even better than the current models. We’re not expecting to see this phone until quite late in 2023, so there aren’t many rumors about it just yet – but we have heard a few things, and you’ll find all of those below, along with information on the possible release date and price.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off

Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Consumer Reports#Smart Phone#Boost Mobile
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
TV & VIDEOS
Consumer Reports.org

LG 55QNED85AQA TV

A 55-inch LCD (LED) 4K UHD TV from LG, with 2160p resolution, and HDR capability, four HDMI inputs, and two USB ports. This TV is internet enabled. Unlock for unbiased ratings and reviews for products and services you use everyday. The LG 55QNED85AQA is part of the Televisions test program...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which is the best flagship for you?

Google's new Pixel 7 Pro continues the line's tradition of upping its photo and video game with enhanced hardware and new software processing features, while its second-gen Tensor G2 chip makes it the most powerful Pixel yet. Some power users will take advantage of every bit of that new power...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Business Insider

How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet

To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022

Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
CELL PHONES
NewsTimes

These BTS-Approved Earbuds Just Got Marked Down to $99

From must-have home appliances to limited-edition phone cases, brands know the power of BTS when it comes to promoting their products. But the guys in BTS aren’t merely salesmen — they’re genuine supporters and ambassadors of the brands they choose to work with too. Case in point:...
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

History Of Google Pixel Smartphones – Updated October 2022

Google has changed its Nexus smartphone lineup with the Pixel sequence. This change occurred again in 2016, when the primary two Google Pixel smartphones arrived. With this alteration, Google roughly indicated that it’s executed making reasonably priced flagship-grade telephones geared toward builders and lovers, and that it needs to deliver its smartphone creations nearer to common customers.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The best security camera deals on Amazon right now

Amazon is hosting an Early Access Sale next week but we've already found some really low prices on security cameras that you can take advantage of today. Popularly known as October Prime Day, Amazon's sale is sure to bring great deals on security cameras and more devices across the board, but how do you know which ones are the best?
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy