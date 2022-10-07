ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Puth Responded To Critics Saying He Queerbaits For Likes

By Chelsea Stewart
 4 days ago

Some things people think about Charlie Puth :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XilcB_0iQJWaiE00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

That he's just the cutest human being ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxlPO_0iQJWaiE00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

But that he can be incredibly queerbait-y with his social media posts.

charlie puth is such a queerbait &amp; baby I am HOOKED!

@mattmattmatts 01:01 AM - 17 Apr 2022

For anyone unfamiliar, queerbaiting is defined by dictionary.com as "the practice of implying non-heterosexual relationships or attraction to engage or attract an LGBTQ audience or otherwise generate interest without ever actually depicting such relationships or sexual interactions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKgRg_0iQJWaiE00

It can be harmful because it fails to provide the LGBTQ community with proper representation and perpetuates stigmas and stereotypes around it.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The accusations stem from his photos specifically, which — in the words of GQ — can range from "shirtless, blatant thirst traps" to "just straight-up zooms into his crotch" while he's wearing the tiniest underwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SF4pR_0iQJWaiE00
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

Like this:

Instagram: Charlie Puth

This:

Instagram: @charlieputh

And this:

Instagram: @charlieputh

But Charlie says he's not queerbaiting at all. He's just "very horny," he told GQ. "All the time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Sjv2_0iQJWaiE00
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Charlie also said he “doesn’t mean to antagonize anybody” with his posts — he just likes to show off his body because of how hard he works to maintain it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c313X_0iQJWaiE00
Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"These gym sessions are expensive in LA!" he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5Xs2_0iQJWaiE00
Debra L Rothenberg / WireImage

So yeah, nothing to see here!

Comments / 0

