wtoc.com
Crescendo celebration kicks off on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Happening now, an annual celebration of culture on Hilton Head kicked off today and while the kickoff event ends soon, that doesn’t mean the festivities will be all done. “Crescendo is a month-long celebration of arts and humanities here on Hilton Head Island,”...
eatitandlikeit.com
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
wtoc.com
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
wtoc.com
Savannah Garden Tours showcasing gardens for donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out in the Habersham Woods area Sunday, you may have noticed people walking around and umbrellas on some different lawns. That was all part of this year’s Savannah Garden Tours. Savannah Garden Tours is a team of volunteers that showcase gardens for...
wtoc.com
Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or designer items for yourself, an exclusive trunk show at Levy’s Jewelers is bringing the collections of two renowned designers to town Wednesday. Levy’s owner, Lowell Kronowitz along with his chief strategy officer, Stacy Sullivan gave WTOC a...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Jenny Woodward
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three years into remission, Jenny Woodward recognizes the success of her cancer battle mostly through the reasons she fought so hard in the first place. “Any time the girls have any kind of milestone moment, like my oldest is in middle school this year, I am extra grateful. And I find myself in the midst of whatever we’re doing, I’m just silently praying, ‘oh God, thank you that I get to be here for this, thank you that I’m here for this moment. Because, it could have gone differently,” Jenny Woodward said.
wtoc.com
200 club community tournament to be held Oct. 26
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire has given almost $4 million to support more than 100 families of fallen first responders in Georgia and South Carolina largely because of the support of the local community. Your next chance to help is coming up in two...
wtoc.com
Skilled to Work: Keith Longoria
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local veteran is turning a hobby into a new profession, thanks to training he recently finished at Savannah Tech. “It’s one of those things you gotta get used to ya know.”. In his fourth week on the job, barber Keith Longoria settling in to...
Remembering SERG Group founder Steve Carb
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — He was a partner in the largest restaurant ownership group based in the Lowcountry. He was the ultimate businessman who knew every inch of his restaurants, from the napkins to the pizza, seafood and everything in between. Steve Carb is being remembered for much more than food. The SERG […]
holycitysinner.com
Burnt Church Distillery Launches New Ready-to-Drink Cocktail: Island Time
BLUFFTON, SC – Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Rd. are pleased to announce the launch of Island Time, a new ready-to-drink line of cocktail beverages. Currently available in three flavors; Whiskey Mule; Piña Colada Vodka Soda; and Grapefruit Orange Gin & Tonic; the 12 oz. canned cocktails come in packs of four and are available for purchase at the Distillery and soon wherever Burnt Church Distillery products are sold in South Carolina and Georgia.
wtoc.com
Public meetings held to discuss land development with Gullah Geechee community
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - As the town of Hilton Head plans to further develop a big plot of land on the island, one community is making sure their voice is a part the conversation. Two separate public meetings were held Monday to inform members of the native island...
WJCL
Cahill's Market offering fall family fun in the Lowcountry with its pop-up pumpkin patch
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Fall family fun. In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're taking you to a pop-up pumpkin patch that offers a little something for everyone. The Cahills have been farming in Bluffton for more than a century. “My grandmother bought this place in 1918," said Johnny Cahill, owner...
Country superstar headlining Lowcountry Veterans’ organization benefit concert
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a Lowcountry organization with one goal, to help veterans enjoy their life after service and make sure they know they are not alone. Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) is putting on a big show to raise money for the programs to help men and women that served. The […]
wtoc.com
Fueling the community charity tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools. And for...
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
wtoc.com
How to replace windshield wipers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all know the roads can get a little hectic when it starts raining. That’s why it’s important to make sure your tires are good and your windshield wipers. Check it out. Effingham College and career Academy giving expert advice.
wtoc.com
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
wtoc.com
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
wtoc.com
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
