wiproud.com
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Wisconsin sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
wwisradio.com
Woman Wounded With Arrow Near Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — The sheriff in Eau Claire is looking into how a woman ended-up being shot by an arrow over the weekend. The woman called 9-1-1 after being hit with an arrow in the Town of Washington. Investigators are not saying who shot her, or what she was doing when she was shot. The sheriff’s office says she is expected to live, and says there is no threat to the community.
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID
With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
Western Wisconsin could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
HUDSON, Wis. – All eyes are on Wisconsin this campaign season. A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows two statewide races are dead-locked. The U.S. Senate race could determine which party controls the Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is running just one point ahead of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a toss-up contest. The governor's race is currently even between incumbent Democratic Gov.Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels. The close races put a spotlight on the traditionally-Republican stronghold of western Wisconsin. The charming Main Street of River Falls is divided. At one end are the Pierce County Republicans,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Supervisor Wants an Ethics Commission for the EC County Board
(Eau Claire, WI) — There is a push for an ethics commission for the Eau Claire County Board. Supervisor Mark Beckfield says he wants an independent panel to be able to look into issues on the county board without “bias or political ideology.” He is pushing the idea after a change on how the county adopted its latest budget, he says supervisors were shut-out from asking questions. Supervisor Jerry Wilkie says an ethics commission could also help get some answers about the years-long investigation into the county’s Department of Human Services and the million-dollar ‘accounting error’ that started the whole thing.
UPMATTERS
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
DNR finds no manure contamination remains at wetland near troubled St. Croix County dairy
A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) inspection found no remaining manure in a wetland near a St. Croix County dairy that has seen several polluting incidents in recent years. The Emerald Sky Dairy, located in the Town of Emerald, has reached multiple settlements with the state for spills of manure that have contaminated nearby […] The post DNR finds no manure contamination remains at wetland near troubled St. Croix County dairy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot. But their efforts also have spread misleading information, Wisconsin Watch found, conflating ineligible and eligible voters...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Mark Johnson, ‘Rambo Killer,’ Stabbed 15-Year-Old Boy 72 Times | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #33
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Mark Johnson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 33rd in the...
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers
MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
wwisradio.com
Powwow To Be Held In Madison For Indigenous Peoples’ Day
A powwow will be held in Madison tomorrow for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Monday will be Wisconsin’s fourth annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The day was started in 2019 by Governor Tony Evers who proclaimed that Wisconsin recognizes and apologizes “for the tragedies inflicted upon Native American communities through the former federal Indian boarding school policies.” Events to recognize the day will be held around the state. The powwow in Madison will begin at 7pm Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Indigenous Student Center.
wwisradio.com
Rusk County Sheriff Looking For Woman Whose Home Burned
The sheriff in Rusk County is looking for a woman whose home burned down over the weekend. The sheriff’s office yesterday said no one has seen Ginger Bryant since before the fire at her house in the Township of Washington. No one knows where she went. Deputies say they want to make sure Bryant is okay, and make sure that no one else was in her home when it burned.
WISN
Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots
RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
