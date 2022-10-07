ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Jenny Woodward

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three years into remission, Jenny Woodward recognizes the success of her cancer battle mostly through the reasons she fought so hard in the first place. “Any time the girls have any kind of milestone moment, like my oldest is in middle school this year, I am extra grateful. And I find myself in the midst of whatever we’re doing, I’m just silently praying, ‘oh God, thank you that I get to be here for this, thank you that I’m here for this moment. Because, it could have gone differently,” Jenny Woodward said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to replace windshield wipers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all know the roads can get a little hectic when it starts raining. That’s why it’s important to make sure your tires are good and your windshield wipers. Check it out. Effingham College and career Academy giving expert advice.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Pets & Animals
wtoc.com

Skilled to Work: Keith Longoria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local veteran is turning a hobby into a new profession, thanks to training he recently finished at Savannah Tech. “It’s one of those things you gotta get used to ya know.”. In his fourth week on the job, barber Keith Longoria settling in to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Crescendo celebration kicks off on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Happening now, an annual celebration of culture on Hilton Head kicked off today and while the kickoff event ends soon, that doesn’t mean the festivities will be all done. “Crescendo is a month-long celebration of arts and humanities here on Hilton Head Island,”...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Garden Tours showcasing gardens for donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out in the Habersham Woods area Sunday, you may have noticed people walking around and umbrellas on some different lawns. That was all part of this year’s Savannah Garden Tours. Savannah Garden Tours is a team of volunteers that showcase gardens for...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Me#Dog
wtoc.com

Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or designer items for yourself, an exclusive trunk show at Levy’s Jewelers is bringing the collections of two renowned designers to town Wednesday. Levy’s owner, Lowell Kronowitz along with his chief strategy officer, Stacy Sullivan gave WTOC a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.  The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
wtoc.com

Making meatballs with Graffito

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get your aprons on. We’re cooking up some meatballs with Graffito. For this recipe you will need a half sheet pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl combine onion, garlic, shallots, parsley, basil, parmesan and ground meat. Thoroughly mix each ingredient until well incorporated.
SAVANNAH, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child

According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fueling the community charity tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools. And for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Records shed light on missing toddler’s family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today marks day six in the search for missing Chatham County toddler Quinton Simon. The one-year-old’s mother reported him missing last Wednesday morning. The Chatham County Police department hasn’t released much about its investigation into Simon’s disappearance, so the WTOC Investigates team requested as much...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Search continues for missing toddler in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been missing since last Wednesday. He was last seen around 6:00 that morning and was reported missing about three hours later. The search has been going on since then. There has been police activity at the home since at least noon today.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road. Savannah Police says the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injures. Police says the man was taken to the hospital. Close to 30 shell casings were on the ground. Police can’t...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

200 club community tournament to be held Oct. 26

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire has given almost $4 million to support more than 100 families of fallen first responders in Georgia and South Carolina largely because of the support of the local community. Your next chance to help is coming up in two...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy