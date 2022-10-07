ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County doctor to plead guilty to illegally prescribing drugs

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwdJH_0iQJN6gy00

An Orange County physician is expected to plead guilty Friday to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo.

Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent Care, has agreed to enter his plea to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Pham and co-defendant Jennifer Nguyen, a pharmacist, allegedly conspired to distribute narcotics such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and amphetamine salts, prosecutors said in the plea agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court.

“As defendant knew many pharmacies would not fill his prescriptions, he would direct his patients to co-defendant Nguyen and Bristol Pharmacy to fill the prescriptions,” prosecutors wrote.

In November and December of 2017, Pham issued prescriptions to one client, a known addict, for hundreds of pills of oxycodone, prosecutors said. He also wrote prescriptions for the client’s spouse though he never evaluated her, prosecutors allege.

The plea agreement also lists 18 other clients, and stated that between January 2013 and December 2018, he wrote prescriptions for a total of approximately 53,693 pills of oxycodone, 68,795 pills of hydrocodone, and 29,286 pills of amphetamine salts.

When Pham was charged in 2018, prosecutors said five people who received prescriptions from the doctor died of overdoses.

Stephen Taylor Scarpa, 29, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Costa Mesa Fire Department Capt. Mike Kreza, was one of Pham’s customers, prosecutors said. Scarpa was high when his van struck Kreza in November 2018. Prescription bottles with Pham’s name on them were found in Scarpa’s vehicle after the collision, according to authorities.

Scarpa was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in December.

Federal authorities also contend that Pham sent a text message expressing concern that Borderline Bar and Grill mass killer David Ian Long had prescription drugs in his possession that Pham had prescribed for someone else. Twelve people were killed in the Nov. 7, 2018, massacre inside a Thousand Oaks bar before Long fatally shot himself.

Nguyen is expected to plead guilty to her role in the case on Oct. 14.

Comments / 1

Related
oc-breeze.com

In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Orange County, CA
Government
Tustin, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Mission Viejo, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Government
City
Tustin, CA
County
Orange County, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI

A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m.  They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence.  The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Suspect in 2019 murder in unincorporated Anaheim arrested in Texas

Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28. Just after 9:30...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Oxycodone#Prescription Drugs#David Ian#Bristol Pharmacy
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with attacking woman with hammer in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with a hammer- wielding sexual assault on a woman in Fountain Valley. Fernando Diaz was accused of attacking the woman with a hammer on Sept. 30 in a tent, according to the criminal complaint. Diaz was charged with assault...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

Man gets 15 years to life for deadly Santa Ana DUI crash

A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy