wgnsradio.com
Republic Files "Motions To Dismiss" Against City's Federal Lawsuit Against Them
(MURFREESBORO) NewsRadio WGNS works to give all views on stories so that the public can form opinions based on information from all. The information in this story is from Republic Services, and Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland will be on WGNS "live" from 8:10-9:00AM this coming Wednesday morning ((10/12/2022) to interact with the public.
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Ban on Open Burning Effective 10/07/2022
Rutherford County - TN (October 7, 2022) Fire Marshals from Rutherford County Fire & Rescue and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department have issued a ban on open burning in their respective jurisdictions. The ban is effective Friday October 7, 2022 and will remain in effect until conditions improve. A prolonged period...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
wpln.org
A Nashville prison advocate receives the maximum sentence for planting weapons in a city jail
A Nashville prison reform advocate has been sentenced to 40 years for planting weapons inside the Davidson County jail. District Attorney Glenn Funk says that’s the maximum sentence Alex Friedmann could’ve received. Friedmann and his attorneys did not deny that he planted the weapons in 2019 while the...
Hendersonville check fraud investigation leads to kidnapping, human trafficking charges
As the case unfolded, in addition to Tennessee, the suspects were accused of doing similar crimes in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Illinois, according to police.
2 arrested after selling drugs laced with fentanyl in Nashville parking lot
A man and woman were arrested after they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl in a Nashville parking lot.
WSMV
Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway
Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
Smith County rollover crash leaves two seriously injured
First responders from Smith County spent part of their Sunday morning saving multiple people who got trapped inside a car because of a wreck.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-7-12,2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 6 – 12, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5...
Nashville man killed in shooting on Cockrill Street
An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Cockrill Street late Saturday night.
wvlt.tv
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
WSMV
Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
Felon accused of pointing gun at mother during argument
A convicted felon has been charged after he reportedly aimed a gun at his own mother earlier this week.
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
wgnsradio.com
Local Event for Area Youth to be held on October 22nd in Smyrna
A nonprofit outreach ministry that serves Rutherford County will host a community event entitled, “The Annual Soldiers 4 Christ Youth Explosion.” Nikita Martin stated…. The upcoming event will be on Saturday, October 22nd at the Smyrna Boys and Girls Club from 7PM to 9PM. Area youth can enter to win a scholarship and more. Those interested, simply need to email their story to FirstGod01@Gmail.com to register.
WSMV
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
