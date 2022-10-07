Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat
Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
Republican women who work on Capitol Hill are hesitant to sign up for conservative dating app backed by billionaire Peter Thiel: Daily Beast
Ryann McEnany has led the outreach to Republican staffers on Capitol Hill for the new dating app called The Right Stuff, The Daily Beast reports.
Mike Lindell says he “prayed” for GOP to lose because it would prove him right about voter fraud
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed over the weekend that he was secretly praying for Democrats to win two Senate elections in Georgia in early 2021 on the grounds that it would lend credence to his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen. The Macon Telegraph reports that Lindell told...
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Only a Handful of Conservatives Bothered to Phone in Their Fury at Biden’s Pot Pardons
Republicans have a certain obligation to act as if everything President Biden does is an assault on American values. His sweeping pardons this week of thousands who were jailed for marijuana possession — and announcement that the drug’s federal classification will be reevaluated — are no exception. But, perhaps because the nation overwhelmingly believes that cannabis should be legal, and the issue doesn’t stoke the culture war like matters of race, gender, and sexuality, the right-wing outrage machine had a mostly quiet reaction to these executive orders. Indeed, over the past year or so, several high-profile Republicans have actively pushed...
Majority of Gen Z intends to vote in upcoming midterm elections: survey
The midterm elections are mere weeks away and voters across the country will decide on consequential races, including some of the nation’s youngest voters who have indicated they plan to turnout to vote and are paying attention to a host of national and global issues. A study conducted by...
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Daily Show' Nails GOP Hypocrisy On Herschel Walker With Searing Fox Spoof
Desi Lydic mockingly defended the Republican Senate nominee as a "victim of cancel culture" in a new "Foxsplains" bit.
Nearly 40 percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if GOP doesn’t win Congress: poll
Thirty-nine percent of Republicans will blame election fraud if the GOP doesn’t win control of Congress in the November midterm elections, while 26 percent of Democrats will say the same if their party doesn’t win, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. The poll documents the widening divide between Democrats and Republicans, who appear to be…
Effingham Radio
Support For Third Political Party Dips
Support for a third political party in the U.S. is slipping. That’s according to a new Gallup survey which puts the number at 56-percent. It stood at a high of 62-percent at the start of last year after a contentious presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The...
'The View's Sunny Hostin defends Democrats skipping debates, declares opponents illegitimate
"The View's" Sunny Hostin defended Democratic midterm candidates skipping debates because their election-denying opponents aren't working "from the same facts."
Washington Examiner
GOP on verge of House-Senate majority lock
Republicans are poised to take control of Congress, their fortunes rising in recent weeks as voters have seized on the inflation-wracked economy as the top issue. Typically trailing Democrats in polls of the so-called “generic congressional ballot” even in years when they do well, Republicans in the past week have surged to a 4-percentage-point advantage in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.
Trump Faces 'Major Step Toward' DOJ Indictment, Harvard Professor Predicts
Harvard law professor and legal scholar Laurence Tribe predicted on Thursday that the Justice Department seems to be taking a step toward possibly indicting former President Donald Trump for keeping classified White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office. "This looks like a major step toward an indictment...
Full Panel: Republican ad attacking Warnock is ‘brilliant strategy’ but also goes ‘too far’
Cornell Belcher, Sarah Chamberlain and Meridith McGraw join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to breakdown midterm strategy as the race tightens a month out from election day.Oct. 7, 2022.
Florida Democrat Quips 'Thank You Brandon' Following Biden's Ian Response
The nickname "Brandon" was originally used by the president's critics, but has been embraced by his supporters in recent months.
How to solve sorry state of current elections
I’m about to suggest something that’ll be rejected by too many to make a difference, but indulge me for a minute. I support voting for third-party candidates, especially when the “Big Two” are as unacceptable as they normally are these days. Many, including local Republican leadership make the binary choice argument: Vote either Democrat or Republican. Otherwise, you’re just throwing your vote away. OK. You’ve convinced me, but not the way you intended. This is a call...
Fact check: False claim that US District Judge Aileen Cannon was fired
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has not been removed from office. Claims to that effect are false.
FBI: Voters shouldn’t worry about midterm election threats
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there are no threats to U.S. voting systems for the midterm elections coming up next month. Officials from the F.B.I. said in a briefing Monday that they have been closely monitoring potential threats and have found no credible evidence that any will impact the election, reported both Bloomberg and USA Today. However, the bureau is concerned about online misinformation.
Pain at the pump could shift midterm outcome: 'This election is likely won or lost at the pump'
Gas prices are spiking ahead of the midterm elections, and many strategists agree that regardless of whether President Biden's policies caused the high prices, "this election is likely won or lost at the pump." California is currently experiencing the highest gas prices in the country at $6.43 a gallon, a...
Comments / 1