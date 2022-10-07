ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Conservative Media#Justthenews Com
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Only a Handful of Conservatives Bothered to Phone in Their Fury at Biden’s Pot Pardons

Republicans have a certain obligation to act as if everything President Biden does is an assault on American values. His sweeping pardons this week of thousands who were jailed for marijuana possession — and announcement that the drug’s federal classification will be reevaluated — are no exception. But, perhaps because the nation overwhelmingly believes that cannabis should be legal, and the issue doesn’t stoke the culture war like matters of race, gender, and sexuality, the right-wing outrage machine had a mostly quiet reaction to these executive orders. Indeed, over the past year or so, several high-profile Republicans have actively pushed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Effingham Radio

Support For Third Political Party Dips

Support for a third political party in the U.S. is slipping. That’s according to a new Gallup survey which puts the number at 56-percent. It stood at a high of 62-percent at the start of last year after a contentious presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The...
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

GOP on verge of House-Senate majority lock

Republicans are poised to take control of Congress, their fortunes rising in recent weeks as voters have seized on the inflation-wracked economy as the top issue. Typically trailing Democrats in polls of the so-called “generic congressional ballot” even in years when they do well, Republicans in the past week have surged to a 4-percentage-point advantage in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Trump Faces 'Major Step Toward' DOJ Indictment, Harvard Professor Predicts

Harvard law professor and legal scholar Laurence Tribe predicted on Thursday that the Justice Department seems to be taking a step toward possibly indicting former President Donald Trump for keeping classified White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office. "This looks like a major step toward an indictment...
POTUS
Las Cruces Sun-News

How to solve sorry state of current elections

I’m about to suggest something that’ll be rejected by too many to make a difference, but indulge me for a minute. I support voting for third-party candidates, especially when the “Big Two” are as unacceptable as they normally are these days. Many, including local Republican leadership make the binary choice argument: Vote either Democrat or Republican. Otherwise, you’re just throwing your vote away. OK. You’ve convinced me, but not the way you intended. This is a call...
ELECTIONS
KRLD News Radio

FBI: Voters shouldn’t worry about midterm election threats

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there are no threats to U.S. voting systems for the midterm elections coming up next month. Officials from the F.B.I. said in a briefing Monday that they have been closely monitoring potential threats and have found no credible evidence that any will impact the election, reported both Bloomberg and USA Today. However, the bureau is concerned about online misinformation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy