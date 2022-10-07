ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Daily Mail

Biden lashes out at MAGA Republicans after court ruled DACA program shielding 600,000 migrants is illegal – and barred new applicants

President Joe Biden tore into 'MAGA Republicans' and their 'extreme agenda' after a court ruled a program protecting millions of migrants from deportation is unlawful. The setback for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme - which shields more than 600,000 migrants known as 'dreamers' - means new applications will no longer be accepted in a blow to the Biden administration's liberal immigration policy.
Washington Examiner

Biden blames 'MAGA' Republicans as court rules against DACA

President Joe Biden lashed out at "MAGA" Republicans in GOP-governed states Wednesday, blaming these officials for a federal appeals court ruling that concluded former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. Biden slammed the red states for suing the federal government over the legitimacy of...
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
The Independent

‘No plans’ to tighten law on cannabis, says No 10

The government has “no plans” to change the law relating to cannabis, Downing Street has said.The announcement amounts to a slapdown to home secretary Suella Braverman, who over the weekend let it be known she was “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from class B to class A.The move would put cannabis on the same level as substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, increasing the maximum sentence for possession from five to seven years in prison.But prime minister Liz Truss’s official spokesperson today said: “There are no plans to change the laws around cannabis.“Our priority is...
The Hill

How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt

Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
CBS Denver

DACA recipients living in Colorado face uncertain future

Dozens gathered at Colorado's capitol Thursday to protest a federal appeals court decision Wednesday, which said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — policy is illegal. The decision makes life uncertain for 594,120 people living in the U.S. under DACA status, and for 13,180 of those "Dreamers" living in Colorado. "I'm definitely afraid, I think a lot of DACA recipients, we try to put on a strong face, but deep down, we're worried, we're scared, because we built our lives here," said 22-year-old DACA recipient Franco Orellana, who showed up to Thursday's protest. "I was brought over with...
Arizona Mirror

Strange bedfellows: Brnovich and Dems both want Ducey to call a special session to resolve abortion law confusion

The head of the Arizona Democratic Party and a coalition of liberal community organizations are asking Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special legislative session to eliminate confusion over Arizona’s abortion laws, and they have an unexpected ally — the office of Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Ducey has repeatedly stated that a 15-week abortion […] The post Strange bedfellows: Brnovich and Dems both want Ducey to call a special session to resolve abortion law confusion appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
