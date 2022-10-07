Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
iheart.com
We Know the Potential Start Times of Games 1&2 of the Astros/Mariners ALDS
Like always, the Astros are going to get stuck playing day games in the ALDS. Here are the potential start times based on how things play out tonight with the Mets and Padres. Check out the Crawford Box-Cast, brought to you by Karbach Brewing for our preview of the ALDS.
ALDS schedule, dates, venues: When Mariners-Astros playoff series will begin
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' historic season will continue. After an improbable comeback to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre, the Mariners advanced to the American League Division Series. Their opponent will be the division rival Houston Astros, the No. 2 seed in the...
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
Mariners fight back from down seven runs to stun Blue Jays, advance to ALDS against AL West rival Astros
The Mariners were trailing 8-1 entering the sixth inning, but a four-run sixth and a three-run eighth helped the Mariners sweep the wild card series over the Blue Jays.
Mariners Troll Blue Jays With Drake Video After Stunning Series Win
The Mariners enjoyed one dance at the expense of the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. Seattle punched its ticket to the American League divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over Toronto. The visiting M’s trailed the Jays 8-1 in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series but scored nine runs between the sixth and ninth innings to end the season of the AL’s fourth seed.
Yardbarker
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Yardbarker
October 8 is the Greatest Date in Seattle Mariners History
There are many important dates in the history of the Seattle Mariners. But no date will ever be more synonymous with the M’s than October 8. There is something about October 8 that brings out the best in the Seattle Mariners. It was de ja vu all over again as the Mariners completed improbable comeback to win their Wild Card Series with Toronto.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Yardbarker
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff’s preseason play comes to a close.
Yankees Playoff Preference: Cleveland Guardians or Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS?
The New York Yankees are just a few days away from facing off against either the Cleveland Guardians or Tampa Bay Rays next Tuesday in the first game of the ALDS. Cleveland defeated Tampa Bay on Friday afternoon 2–1, enjoying a fantastic performance from starting pitcher Shane Bieber. Bieber lasted 7.2 innings, allowing three hits and just one earned run, striking out eight batters. Luckily for the Bombers, he likely won’t be available on Tuesday if Cleveland pushes past the Wild Card round.
KXL
Seattle Mariners Win First Postseason Game In Over Two Decades
TORONTO (AP) – Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suarez had two hits and two...
Luis Castillo dazzles, Mariners take Game 1 over Blue Jays, 4-0
Seattle Mariners' prized trade deadline acquisition Luis Castillo didn't disappoint in his first playoff start Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castillo posted 7.1 scoreless innings, helping lead the Mariners to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 of their wild-card series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The shutout win was just the second in Mariners history, joining the 2000 squad that blanked the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
Sporting News
George Springer injury update: Blue Jays OF carted off after collision with Bo Bichette in Game 2 vs. Mariners
In a single play, the Blue Jays lost the lead in a playoff elimination game and their star center fielder. George Springer was injured in collision with shortstop Bo Bichette while trying to catch a shallow fly by Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford in the top of the eighth inning. Neither player made the catch and the bases-clearing double tied the game 9-9.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays blow 8-1 lead, drop heartbreaker to the Mariners to end the season
Baseball (and all sports, honestly) are filled with highs and lows. Just a week ago, the Blue Jays were celebrating a playoff berth in their clubhouse with nothing but good vibes. Now, their season is over, after suffering a 10-9 loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this afternoon. This was a game that the Blue Jays once led 8-1, but Seattle chipped away with one hit after another, tying the game in the 8th inning, and taking the lead in the 9th against Jordan Romano.
batterypower.com
MLB sets start times for start of Division Series
Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the start of the Division Series which will get underway Tuesday. There is a contingency plan in place for whoever wins Sunday’s Game 3 between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. However, Atlanta’s schedule for the first two games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies is unaffected.
MLB・
Mariners set wild-card roster
The drought is over. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners are in the playoffs — the culmination of a frenetic rebuild from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto’s front office. The new-look Mariners, bolstered by an aggressive offseason and trade deadline as well as the AL Rookie of the Year front-runner, won 90 games and closed out their season with a 69-44 flourish, beginning on June 1. Here’s how their roster breaks down…
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman trolls Aroldis Chapman after abandoning team
New York Yankees veteran closer Aroldis Chapman abandoned his team over the weekend when he was due to throw a bullpen session before the ALDS on Tuesday. Chapman was a fringe roster player for the playoffs, but given his uncertain status, he took the decision into his own hands, taking the easy way out and heading home to Miami instead of fighting for an opportunity to play.
