A recession is on the way and don’t expect it to be short and mild, according to America’s CEOs. The U.S. economic outlook is murky right now. Inflation is way up, but the labor market remains strong, even as the number of job openings dips. After two consecutive quarters of GDP decline and ongoing pressure from the Federal Reserve to slow down the economy, it’s possible the U.S. is already in a recession.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO