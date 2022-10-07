Read full article on original website
morningbrew.com
47 charged in massive $250m Covid fraud scheme
The Justice Department charged 47 people yesterday for allegedly carrying out the single largest Covid relief fraud scheme to date. Feds say that by exploiting a program meant to feed needy Minnesota children, the defendants stole $250 million. Prosecutors say the fraud was committed by a network of individuals connected...
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
msn.com
Expect minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes next year
Good morning, everyone. Here’s some animal photos to start out your day (h/t NYT). As always, send news and tips our way: rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: The Senate Finance Committee is releasing a draft of its legislation to bolster the mental health workforce. Updated booster shots for children 5 and up could come in October. But first …
Fauci Addresses ‘The Pandemic Is Over’
Several days after President Joe Biden declared that “the pandemic is over,” Anthony Fauci weighed in on the president’s controversial remarks during an interview at The Atlantic Festival, an annual live event in Washington, D.C. “He was saying we’re in a much better place with regard to...
Owners of a small deli are charged with fraud for valuing business at $100 million
In an alleged scheme that temporarily inflated the market value of a tiny New Jersey deli to more than $100 million, three men have been charged with securities fraud and market manipulation.
Around 90% of CEOs believe a recession is coming. Half of them are already planning for layoffs
A recession is on the way and don’t expect it to be short and mild, according to America’s CEOs. The U.S. economic outlook is murky right now. Inflation is way up, but the labor market remains strong, even as the number of job openings dips. After two consecutive quarters of GDP decline and ongoing pressure from the Federal Reserve to slow down the economy, it’s possible the U.S. is already in a recession.
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing cash meant to help feed needy kids in 'staggering' Covid scheme
Federal prosecutors announced charges Tuesday against 47 people accused of carrying out the biggest Covid fraud scheme to date, a theft of $250 million through what officials described as a brazen and staggering plot that exploited a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. Prosecutors say a web...
KCRA.com
Report shows 1 in 5 unemployment dollars paid to fraud in 2020
WASHINGTON — One in five dollars paid out by unemployment departments in four states was paid to fraudsters, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General. The OIG looked at three high-risk temporary programs only for unemployment: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA),...
AboutLawsuits.com
Congressional Report Highlights Nursing Home Neglect, Understaffing Problems at For-Profit Care Facilities
As nursing homes across the U.S. continue to struggle with staffing shortages highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report by a congressional subcommittee indicates that the corporate structure of for-profit nursing homes is contributing the understaffing and lack of quality care, resulting in a preventable risk of nursing home neglect at many facilities.
Gov. Hochul Announces New Institute To Help Immigrants In New York State
With an increase in immigrants in New York due to the Governor's of Texas and Florida sending them to our state, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new institute to help them integrate. On Friday, September 30, 2022, Gov. Hochul announced the launch of New York State's Institute for Immigration...
Investopedia
US Employers Add 263,000 Jobs in September 2022
The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in its latest nonfarm payrolls report for September. While the gain was lower than August’s upwardly revised 315,000, it surpassed the 250,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate edged down to 3.5% from 3.7% in August.
Immigrant workers face wage theft and unsafe conditions as they rebuild Florida
Hurricane Ian’s wrath had barely subsided in Florida when advertisements for day laborers started popping up on phones across New York through online platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. The Spanish-language messages appeared to target recently arrived immigrants and asylum seekers who were desperate for work and had nowhere else...
In PBM fight, FTC sides with pharmacies over consumers
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), an agency historically concerned with vigorous market competition that leads to more output and lower prices, has of late been seemingly determined to raise prices for consumers. Under FTC Chair Lina Khan, the commission has shown a deeply political preference for more “mom and pop”...
Analysts: In the face of a high-skilled labor shortage, the US needs to rely more on immigrants
Hajarah Nakalyango says she works between 80 and 100 hours a week to pay her way through nursing school and support her 3-year-old son. The 30-year-old Christian convert, who fled violence in Uganda in 2017 and is estranged from her Muslim parents, is a home health care aide outside of Boston.
