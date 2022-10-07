ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

morningbrew.com

47 charged in massive $250m Covid fraud scheme

The Justice Department charged 47 people yesterday for allegedly carrying out the single largest Covid relief fraud scheme to date. Feds say that by exploiting a program meant to feed needy Minnesota children, the defendants stole $250 million. Prosecutors say the fraud was committed by a network of individuals connected...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

Expect minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes next year

Good morning, everyone. Here’s some animal photos to start out your day (h/t NYT). As always, send news and tips our way: rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: The Senate Finance Committee is releasing a draft of its legislation to bolster the mental health workforce. Updated booster shots for children 5 and up could come in October. But first …
HEALTH SERVICES
The Atlantic

Fauci Addresses ‘The Pandemic Is Over’

Several days after President Joe Biden declared that “the pandemic is over,” Anthony Fauci weighed in on the president’s controversial remarks during an interview at The Atlantic Festival, an annual live event in Washington, D.C. “He was saying we’re in a much better place with regard to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fortune

Around 90% of CEOs believe a recession is coming. Half of them are already planning for layoffs

A recession is on the way and don’t expect it to be short and mild, according to America’s CEOs. The U.S. economic outlook is murky right now. Inflation is way up, but the labor market remains strong, even as the number of job openings dips. After two consecutive quarters of GDP decline and ongoing pressure from the Federal Reserve to slow down the economy, it’s possible the U.S. is already in a recession.
BUSINESS
KCRA.com

Report shows 1 in 5 unemployment dollars paid to fraud in 2020

WASHINGTON — One in five dollars paid out by unemployment departments in four states was paid to fraudsters, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General. The OIG looked at three high-risk temporary programs only for unemployment: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AboutLawsuits.com

Congressional Report Highlights Nursing Home Neglect, Understaffing Problems at For-Profit Care Facilities

As nursing homes across the U.S. continue to struggle with staffing shortages highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report by a congressional subcommittee indicates that the corporate structure of for-profit nursing homes is contributing the understaffing and lack of quality care, resulting in a preventable risk of nursing home neglect at many facilities.
U.S. POLITICS
Investopedia

US Employers Add 263,000 Jobs in September 2022

The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in its latest nonfarm payrolls report for September. While the gain was lower than August’s upwardly revised 315,000, it surpassed the 250,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate edged down to 3.5% from 3.7% in August.
BUSINESS
The Hill

In PBM fight, FTC sides with pharmacies over consumers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), an agency historically concerned with vigorous market competition that leads to more output and lower prices, has of late been seemingly determined to raise prices for consumers. Under FTC Chair Lina Khan, the commission has shown a deeply political preference for more “mom and pop”...
INDUSTRY

