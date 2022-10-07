Read full article on original website
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. “The Complainant, in this case, had his livelihood taken due to a crucial part of his business being […]
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Ore City was almost a boom town
ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Today we’re going to Ore City! It sits in Upshur County with Highway 2-59 running right through it. Close by to Lone Star which was our last salute spot. Time for a history lesson. Ore City got it’s name from, you can probably...
People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?
People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
Bullard Great Dane rescue asking for donations, intake halts due to high veterinary bills
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab in Bullard is asking the community for donations after closing its doors to new intakes so that the rescue can catch up on its animals’ existing medical bills. The rescue said they have always prided themselves...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
lsonews.com
Cut off: East Texans fished here for generations — until new owner builds a fence
The Cutoff is a public waterway under Texas law. Locals are fighting to get it back. Story by Michael Marks, Texas Standard. This story was originally published by Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. <iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MUnE5mqX3c5njgDpB20_8elGszCFgZA&ehbc=2E312F” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>. During the COVID-19...
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
Officials: High potential for wildfires, grass fires remains in East Texas
The temperatures in East Texas have cooled some with the onset of fall, but officials caution that dry conditions remain, bringing with them a sustained increased threat of wildfires. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said low humidity during the past few weeks in the county has brought...
Community rallying around new Chandler bakery, coffee shop
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Tonya Kaufmann and her husband Matt come from an Amish-Mennonite faith. They said opening a bakery seemed like the perfect service to provide for their community. “Part of our heritage and our tradition is hospitality, is baking, is taking care of people through food,” said Tonya Kaufmann, owner of Honeycomb Bakery […]
KLTV
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
How to Receive Toys For Tots Gifts This Christmas in Tyler, Texas
For most people the holidays and specifically Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s time with friends and family members celebrating the season, but for some people it just seems to add a lot of stress. As we all know, the past few years have...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Home in Longview, TX Currently For Sale
Longview, TX is a beautiful place to live so just out of curiosity I wanted to see what homes were available in the area and I found much more than I expected. There are some incredible homes and there was a lot of variety when it came to properties for sale. If you’re looking for a lot of land there are places for sale with over 300 acres, but the home that I thought looked the best was not the most expensive home currently for sale, but after you see the photos below, I think you’ll understand why I like it so much.
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!
It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
Turkey shortage in local markets before holidays began
TYLER, Texas — According to the CDC, turkey meat production has decreased since 2020.The USDA reports that bird flu is one of the main reasons accounting for the loss of nearly six million turkeys since the beginning of the year. The shortage is causing turkey prices to spike and...
KLTV
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers
Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
