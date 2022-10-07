ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save over $100 with this AKRacing Gaming Chair deal at Amazon

By Jen Allen
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoDKi_0iQJC5us00

Those on the hunt for a gaming chair deal should check out this AKRacing model at Amazon - currently 23% off. It's the ideal time to treat yourself to a premium gaming chair for less. The gaming chair is $346.10 (was $449) so there's a fairly sizeable saving to be enjoyed here. In the past, it's been slightly lower at $333.99 but that was back in December 2019. In recent times, this is as low as it goes.

If this is too much for your budget right now, it's not the only gaming chair on offer at Amazon. The GTPlayer Gaming Chair is $105.99 (was $139.99) hitting a record low price. In the case of the AKRacing Gaming Chair though, you get a more high-end experience. It offers a wide frame with cold-curved foam so you're comfy at all times. A standard mechanism includes an adjustable rocking function so it's ideal for kicking back and relaxing. With 3D adjustable armrests, 2.5 inch casters and XL pillow set, it shouldn't take too long to get it feeling just right. It might not be one of the best gaming chairs around but it matches many of the requirements. It looks good too, suiting a home office aesthetic as well as a gaming den.

You'll find more information on the AKRacing gaming chair offer below, as well as plenty more gaming chair deals further down the page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVkrP_0iQJC5us00

AKRacing Gaming Chair | $449 $346.10 at Amazon
Save $102.90 - Comfy and easily adjustable, the AKRacing Gaming Chair feels the part and looks the part, suiting gamers of all ages. This is a solid sale price, considering we saw it jump to $360 over the last few months.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWVl7_0iQJC5us00

GTPlayer Gaming Chair | $139.99 $105.99 at Amazon
Save $34 - It's not quite as comfy as pricier examples but the GTPlayer Gaming Chair is well-made for the price and still sure to be a better option than the average office chair. This is a record low price as well, offering up even better value than usual.
View Deal

Today's best gaming chair deals

There are plenty of other gaming chair deals around, covering plenty of different budgets and needs. We've rounded up all the best prices available today below.

The best gaming desks can also boost your comfort while you game. You may also prefer to upgrade to one of the best standing desks with one of the best gaming monitors sure to make everything look better.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products

For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Chair#Electronics Deals#The Gtplayer Gaming Chair#Xl#Amazon Save
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes & It’s on Sale

There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. To get this discount, make sure you’re signed up as a Amazon Prime Member—it’s the only way to access these...
MAKEUP
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy