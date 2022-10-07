Save over $100 with this AKRacing Gaming Chair deal at Amazon

Those on the hunt for a gaming chair deal should check out this AKRacing model at Amazon - currently 23% off. It's the ideal time to treat yourself to a premium gaming chair for less. The gaming chair is $346.10 (was $449) so there's a fairly sizeable saving to be enjoyed here. In the past, it's been slightly lower at $333.99 but that was back in December 2019. In recent times, this is as low as it goes.

If this is too much for your budget right now, it's not the only gaming chair on offer at Amazon. The GTPlayer Gaming Chair is $105.99 (was $139.99) hitting a record low price. In the case of the AKRacing Gaming Chair though, you get a more high-end experience. It offers a wide frame with cold-curved foam so you're comfy at all times. A standard mechanism includes an adjustable rocking function so it's ideal for kicking back and relaxing. With 3D adjustable armrests, 2.5 inch casters and XL pillow set, it shouldn't take too long to get it feeling just right. It might not be one of the best gaming chairs around but it matches many of the requirements. It looks good too, suiting a home office aesthetic as well as a gaming den.

You'll find more information on the AKRacing gaming chair offer below, as well as plenty more gaming chair deals further down the page.

AKRacing Gaming Chair | $449 $346.10 at Amazon

Save $102.90 - Comfy and easily adjustable, the AKRacing Gaming Chair feels the part and looks the part, suiting gamers of all ages. This is a solid sale price, considering we saw it jump to $360 over the last few months.

GTPlayer Gaming Chair | $139.99 $105.99 at Amazon

Save $34 - It's not quite as comfy as pricier examples but the GTPlayer Gaming Chair is well-made for the price and still sure to be a better option than the average office chair. This is a record low price as well, offering up even better value than usual.

Today's best gaming chair deals

There are plenty of other gaming chair deals around, covering plenty of different budgets and needs. We've rounded up all the best prices available today below.

The best gaming desks can also boost your comfort while you game. You may also prefer to upgrade to one of the best standing desks with one of the best gaming monitors sure to make everything look better.