Official Pokemon Twitter account 'stans' a 'queen' (I'm too old for this)

Look, official Pokemon Twitter account, I know you're trying to relate to your fellow social media users, but your fellow social media users are horny and we need to have a talk about how this is coming across.

See, when you post a gif of an anime girl rocking punk gear and giant boots looking disdainfully at the viewer, captioned with "Mela appreciation post" and not just one, but two fire emojis, well… That's thirsty tweeting. You're on main. I'm too old to really get what either of those things mean, but I do know you can't do either of them from an official brand account - at least not without being subject to mockery.

Next thing you know Pokemon Twitter will declare that it 'stans' a 'queen' and I will be forced to photoshop my own face into the Simpsons cloud meme. At least some people agree with me.

Mela was revealed in previous promotional content for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the boss of Team Star's fire crew. She's already proven popular among the fandom, and not just as the subject of horny fanart. Her utterly massive rubber boots have spawned their own Know Your Meme page, and fans won't stop making references to that one episode of SpongeBob where he gets those squeaky boots .

The new Pokemon games launch on November 18, and between Mela and the internet-wrecking new professors it looks like fans are gonna be staying warm heading into the winter months.

