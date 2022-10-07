Michael Carrick odds-on favourite for vacant Middlesbrough job

Michael Carrick is the leading candidate to take over the vacant managerial position at Middlesbrough, according to the bookmakers.

Priced on Oddschecker at 4/5 and 11/10, Carrick is the overwhelming favourite to be the next man in Middlesbrough's dugout. Originally from Wallsend in the north east, Carrick never actually played any of his career in that part of the country. Instead, he opted to come through West Ham's academy, before switching to Tottenham and then later Manchester United .

The former midfielder played for United between 2006 and 2018, before moving into a coaching role under Jose Mourinho once he had retired. Carrick then stayed at the club when Mourinho was sacked in 2018, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowing him to continue as first-team coach.

Michael Carrick took temporary charge of Manchester United last season (Image credit: PA)

However, when the Norwegian was sacked in November 2021, Carrick took over as caretaker manager for three matches. His team beat Villarreal away in the Champions League, drew away to Chelsea in the Premier League, and then beat Arsenal at Old Trafford.

With Ralf Rangnick already appointed to take over after the Arsenal match, Carrick decided to step down from the coaching staff following the conclusion of the game, leaving Manchester United immediately.

He hasn't worked in football since, taking an extended period of absence from the game. That could all be about to change, though.

Chris Wilder is now unemployed and rumoured to be on the Bournemouth wishlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middlesbrough sacked Chris Wilder on Monday after less than a year in the job, with the club sitting in the relegation zone after having taken just ten points from the opening 11 games of the season. Tipped to fight for promotion at the beginning of the season, Middlesborough dispensed of Wilder's services and, according to the odds on the next manager, Carrick is the most likely man to replace him.

If Carrick does become Middlesbrough manager, it would be the first permanent managerial role of his career.

Leo Percovich is currently in temporary charge, overseeing Boro's 1-0 win against Birmingham on Wednesday night. He will manage the team again in Saturday's fixture away at Millwall.

Recently sacked Watford manager Rob Edwards is also in the running for the role. Despite lasting just three months at Vicarage Road, Edwards impressed in getting Forest Green Rovers promoted to League One last season, and, after all, being sacked by Watford early on in your tenure is inevitable.