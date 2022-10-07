ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Marhaba The Champ won with plenty up his sleeve last time out at Hamilton and should take all the beating in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap at Nottingham. Kevin Ryan's three-year-old was impressive in Scotland, looking very well treated on an opening handicap mark of 84. He beat a solid yardstick in Cockalorum, pulling two and a half lengths clear, and has been raised 6lb in the process. Given it was only his fourth outing, though, you would expect there to be a bit more to come from this son of Galileo, who is a half-brother to Queen Kindly.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Price
Person
Michael Scudamore
SkySports

Monday Tips

The royal silks could be carried to Pattern-race success for the first time in the name of the King when Perfect Alibi lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth. William Haggas' filly has won twice already this season, proving stamina is no issue over a...
SPORTS
SkySports

Qipco Champion Stakes: Baaeed to take on maximum of nine rivals at Ascot ahead of retirement

Baaeed will face a maximum of nine rivals when he bids to crown an unbeaten career with victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old stretched his winning run to double figures when successfully stepping up to a mile and a quarter in the Juddmonte International at York in August - his sixth consecutive victory at Group One level.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persian War#The Persian#Poetic Rhythm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Tuesday Tips

Millionaire Waltz can claim another victory at his beloved Newcastle in the Download The At The Races App Handicap. In the past 12 months the five-year-old has struck gold on no less than five occasions at Gosforth Park, during which time his rating has gone up the best part of two-stone. Millionaire Waltz disappointed on his return from a four-month break here in July, but has sharped up since and proved there remains mileage in his mark when scoring a shade cosily here last time out.
SPORTS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu included in Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup Finals squad

Emma Raducanu has been named in the Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup Finals squad, despite injury concerns. The British No 1 has been called up alongside Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter, with a fifth team member to be confirmed in the "coming weeks". Raducanu, 19, has been...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy