SkySports
British Champions Sprint: Tom Marquand to replace Christophe Soumillon on Perfect Power
Tom Marquand is "95 per cent certain" to come in for the plum ride on Perfect Power in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes, replacing the suspended Christophe Soumillon. The Richard Fahey-trained three-year-old was an impressive winner of the Commonwealth Cup on his last visit to Ascot in June. That...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori head to Yarmouth for Listed contest
Monday’s highlight action comes from Yarmouth this afternoon, with Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Tom Marquand all taking rides in the Listed Beckford Stakes. 4.00 Yarmouth - Dettori, Moore and Marquand in Listed heat. There's no shortage of star riders at Yarmouth on Monday, with the likes of Ryan...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Glory And Fortune goes for more Welsh Champion Hurdle success
After the excellent two-day card at Chepstow, the action moves to Ffos Las as Glory And Fortune bids to land another Welsh Champion Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3.10 Ffos Las - Glory And Fortune in Champion repeat bid. Glory And Fortune is a consistent operator and looks to...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Marhaba The Champ won with plenty up his sleeve last time out at Hamilton and should take all the beating in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap at Nottingham. Kevin Ryan's three-year-old was impressive in Scotland, looking very well treated on an opening handicap mark of 84. He beat a solid yardstick in Cockalorum, pulling two and a half lengths clear, and has been raised 6lb in the process. Given it was only his fourth outing, though, you would expect there to be a bit more to come from this son of Galileo, who is a half-brother to Queen Kindly.
SkySports
Ascot Champions Day: Watch Frankel's Last Dance on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm!
A decade after Frankel’s last ever appearance, the legendary horse’s jockey Tom Queally remembers British Champions Day 2012. Watch the full film, showcasing previously unseen 4K footage, on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at 10pm.
SkySports
Monday Tips
The royal silks could be carried to Pattern-race success for the first time in the name of the King when Perfect Alibi lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth. William Haggas' filly has won twice already this season, proving stamina is no issue over a...
SkySports
Qipco Champion Stakes: Baaeed to take on maximum of nine rivals at Ascot ahead of retirement
Baaeed will face a maximum of nine rivals when he bids to crown an unbeaten career with victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old stretched his winning run to double figures when successfully stepping up to a mile and a quarter in the Juddmonte International at York in August - his sixth consecutive victory at Group One level.
SkySports
British Champions Day: Jadoomi supplemented to face Inspiral in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
Jadoomi has been supplemented to take on top-class filly Inspiral in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday. The Holy Roman Emperor gelding is three from three this season for Simon and Ed Crisford, completing his hat-trick with a dominant display in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown last month.
SkySports
GAA club round-up: Naas and Portarlington defend titles on busy weekend of county finals
Although star forwards Eamonn Callaghan and Darragh Kirwan were well marshalled, Naas nonetheless had too much for their neighbours, who only managed to score one point in the first half. The 2021 Leinster finalists held off a fightback after the break, with a late Paddy McDermott goal sealing a 1-12 to 0-6 victory.
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: Courtnall Skosan's last-gasp try secures Northampton win over Wasps
Despite having full-back Jacob Umaga sent off, Wasps looked near-certain for victory as they led 36-28 going into the dying stages at the CBS Arena, with Northampton set for a fourth loss in five games. But the visitors, who were far below their best for the most part, had other...
SkySports
Michael van Gerwen is favourite for World Championship after World Grand Prix win, says Wayne Mardle
The Dutchman held off a storming fightback from Nathan Aspinall to claim a 5-3 victory in the final and continue his 2022 domination, having already won the Premier League and World Matchplay. With the European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship to come before the World Championship in...
SkySports
Roy Keane: All-Ireland hurling final is best sporting occasion | Jimmy Barry-Murphy 'a brilliant sportsman'
In a Q&A during Monday Night Football, Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher were quizzed about their interests in other sports. Keane, a keen fan of American football, was asked if the Super Bowl was his favourite sporting event he has attended. "The Super Bowl in America is...
SkySports
King Charles III: Perfect Alibi delivers first Listed victory in Royal silks at Yarmouth
Perfect Alibi carried the royal colours of the King to Listed success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth. A dual winner at Newbury earlier in the season, the Le Havre filly was last seen finishing second to Hoo Ya Mal in the March Stakes at Goodwood in late August.
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
Millionaire Waltz can claim another victory at his beloved Newcastle in the Download The At The Races App Handicap. In the past 12 months the five-year-old has struck gold on no less than five occasions at Gosforth Park, during which time his rating has gone up the best part of two-stone. Millionaire Waltz disappointed on his return from a four-month break here in July, but has sharped up since and proved there remains mileage in his mark when scoring a shade cosily here last time out.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu included in Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup Finals squad
Emma Raducanu has been named in the Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup Finals squad, despite injury concerns. The British No 1 has been called up alongside Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter, with a fifth team member to be confirmed in the "coming weeks". Raducanu, 19, has been...
